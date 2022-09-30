Hurricane Ian strengthens; may be deadliest in Florida's history, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has said Hurricane Ian could end up as the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history”.

Ian has flooded communities across Florida, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a substantial loss of life. The hurricane, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, had instead strengthened as it moved north towards South Carolina.

It was expected to remain a Category 1 storm.

“Our entire country hurts,” Biden said, during a visit to the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), where he was briefed on federal response efforts. “The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life.”

Wilfredo Lee/AP Carnage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Governor Ron DeSantis when “conditions allow”. The president said he would also visit Puerto Rico, a US territory, that was slammed earlier this month by Hurricane Fiona.

“We know many families are hurting,” Biden said at FEMA's National Response Coordination Centre, where teams of specialists from across the federal government and partner organisations were monitoring the storm and assisting in recovery efforts. “Our entire country hurts with them.”

Biden urged those affected by Ian to take seriously the warnings from local officials to stay safe and remain indoors.

“Don’t go outside unless you have to,” Biden said. “The danger is real, to state the obvious. Please obey all warnings and direction from emergency officials.”

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden said Ian could be the “deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history”.

The storm flooded homes on Florida's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million homes and businesses. At least one man was confirmed dead.

Rescue crews continued to pilot boats and wade through flooded streets to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Ian destroyed homes and businesses.

Aerial photos from the Fort Myers area, a few kilometres west of where Ian struck land, showed homes ripped from their slabs and deposited among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving just twisted debris.

Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats, and fires smouldered on lots where houses once stood.

“We've never seen storm surge of this magnitude,” DeSantis told a news conference. “The amount of water that's been rising, and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing, is basically a 500-year flooding event.”

Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida homes across Fort Myers have been destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

After leaving Florida as a tropical storm and entering the Atlantic Ocean, Ian spun up into a hurricane again with winds of 120 kph. The hurricane is expected to strengthen before hitting South Carolina, but still remain a Category 1 storm.

A hurricane warning was issued for the South Carolina coast and extended to the southeastern coast of North Carolina. With tropical-storm force winds reaching 667km from its centre, Ian was forecast to shove storm surge of 1.5 metres into coastal areas in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Rainfall of up to 20cm threatened flooding from South Carolina to Virginia.

Douglas R. Clifford/AP Business areas across Florida have been left devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Biden declared a major disaster in parts of Florida early Thursday at DeSantis' request, freeing up additional federal assistance to state and local governments and individuals. Asked if his administration would need additional money from the US Congress to respond to the storm, Biden said, “We may.”

Biden said he also had talked with several Florida mayors on Thursday and delivered the same message he shared with the governor about the federal government's commitment to helping with the cleanup and with rebuilding.

“We’re going to do everything we can to provide everything they need," Biden said, adding that his instruction to them was to call him directly at the White House with their needs. “They know how to do that.”

Biden also spoke to the people of Puerto Rico, who are cleaning up and trying to rebuild after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US island territory before Ian pummelled Florida on Wednesday.

“I'm committed to you and the recovery of the island," he said. “We've not gone away.”