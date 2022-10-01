Some officials now say monkeypox elimination unlikely in US

Some health officials in the US are conceding that monkeypox is probably not going away any time soon.

The disease’s spread is slowing but the virus is so widespread that elimination is unlikely, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

That conclusion was in a recent CDC report, and echoed on Friday (local time) by Marc Lipsitch, director of science in the agency's disease-forecasting centre.

Lipsitch hesitated to say monkeypox was permanently in the US to stay, but he said it stood to be a continuing threat for the next few years.

“It's in many geographic locations within the country” as well as in other countries, Lipsitch told The Associated Press. “There's no clear path in our mind to complete elimination domestically.”

The virus has mainly spread among gay and bisexual men, though health officials continue to stress that anyone can be infected.

It was important that people at risk took steps to prevent spread and the vaccination efforts continued, Lipsitch said.

The CDC report contained some good news: the US outbreak seems to have peaked in early August. The average number of daily cases being reported – fewer than 150 – is about a third what it was reported in the middle of the summer, and officials expect the decline will continue for at least the next several weeks.

Mary Altaffer/AP A physician assistant in the US prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine for a patient.

Lipsitch attributed the good news to increasing vaccinations, cautious behaviour by people at risk and infection-derived immunity in the highest risk populations.

Dr Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, agreed it was unlikely the spread of monkeypox would stop in the US soon, but he said it was still possible in the long term.

If domestic transmission was stopped, infections may still continue if people catch the virus while travelling internationally, he said. But the declining cases made it seem like “we’ve turned a real corner”.

“The efforts under way are succeeding and should be continued, if not intensified," he said.

With case numbers going down, this was a good time for local health departments to take a new stab at doing intensive contact tracing to try to stop chains of transmission, he said.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals, but it wasn’t considered a disease that spreads easily among people until May, when infections emerged in Europe and the US.

There have been more than 67,000 cases reported in countries that have not historically seen monkeypox. The US has the most infections of any country – more than 25,600. One US death has been attributed to monkeypox.

More than 97% of US cases are men. The vast majority have been men who reported recent sexual contact with other men.

Though cases have been declining, the proportion of new cases that have information about recent sexual contact is also down, officials said. That's causing a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading, Lipsitch noted.