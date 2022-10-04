Donald Trump planned Superman stunt after Covid recovery, new book reveals

Former US President Trump planned to leap out of a wheelchair wearing a Superman T-shirt after recovering from Covid-19, a new book has revealed.

Trump, 76, spent three days at Walter Reed military hospital in Washington in October 2020 after contracting the virus.

He told staff he planned to be wheeled out of the hospital then dramatically stand up, unbutton his shirt and reveal a Superman T-shirt. He was so serious about the plan that an aide, Max Miller, was told to go to a shop in Virginia to buy the T-shirts.

"He came up with a plan he told associates was inspired by the singer James Brown, whom he loved watching toss off his cape while onstage, but it was in line with his love of professional wrestling as well," writes Maggie Haberman, The New York Times's White House correspondent, in Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump considered bombing drug labs in Mexico, according to new book

* How did a QAnon splinter group became a feature of Trump rallies?

* Trump says presidents can declassify documents 'even by thinking about it'

* Donald Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by New York attorney general



The plan was abandoned and instead Trump flew back to the White House, where he looked unwell as he waved to the press from the balcony.

The revelation is one of scores in Haberman's book, which is published today (Tuesday). She has been following Trump for years and interviewed the former president three times for the book.

He has already said that the result is a "fake book" and has derided Haberman's employer as the "failing New York Times". Yet he has also said that he enjoys being interviewed by the journalist. "I love being with her. She's like my psychiatrist," he said.

Many of the anecdotes in the book have been reported before, but Haberman's proximity to Trump has made this account of his presidency one of the most eagerly awaited.

Mary Altaffer/AP Superman? Or US President?

The book covers the entire Trump presidency and has details of his refusal to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. He is alleged to have told aides that he simply intended to stay at the White House

"I'm just not going to leave," he told one aide. "We're never leaving," Trump told another. "How can you leave when you won an election?"

There are allegations of sexism, homophobia and racism in the book, including a suggestion that Trump would not use the same bathroom at the White House as his predecessor, Barack Obama. Other chapters in the book describe his willingness to bomb Mexico.

AMAZON The new book chronicles Donald Trump’s entire career, from his rise in New York City to his tortured post-presidency and potential comeback.

The former president has hinted repeatedly that he plans to stand for the presidency again in 2024.

In an interview with CNN yesterday (local time) to promote her book, Haberman said she believed Trump would run again, but that his enthusiasm for the job may be waning. "I'm seeing somebody who has backed himself into a corner and who I think has to run for president," she said.

"He has a way of coming back when people think that he is done... but right now his heart doesn't seem in politics the way it once was."

The Times, London.