Joe Biden pardons thousands of Americans convicted of 'simple possession' of cannabis

US President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of cannabis under US federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalising the drug and addressing laws that disproportionately impact people of colour.

Biden is also calling on state governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of cannabis offences under state law, which make up the vast majority of possession cases.

Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana”.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

READ MORE:

* Biden grants his first pardons, former Secret Service agent among three given clemency

* ‘As legal as garlic’: Medicinal cannabis decriminalised in Thailand

* We're being left behind on drug laws

* Most medicinal cannabis users buy on the black market – report



According to the White House, no one is currently in a US federal prison solely for “simple possession” of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

“There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”

The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing cannabis with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the US without legal status at the time of their arrest.

Andrew Harnik/AP Joe Biden says “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana”.

The US Department of Justice is working to devise a process for those covered by Biden’s pardon to receive a certificate of pardon, which they can show to potential employers and others as needed.

Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the US attorney general to review how cannabis is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession. Cannabis is currently classified as a Schedule I drug in the US, alongside heroin and LSD, but ahead of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The White House did not set a timeline for the review.

But Biden said he believes that as the federal government and many states ease cannabis laws, they should maintain limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales.

The move by Biden puts the federal government on course with other big cities like New York that have been moving toward decriminalising low-level cannabis arrests for years. But there’s a big divide in the nation as some police departments still believe the drug leads to more serious crime and ignoring low-level offences emboldens criminals.

Advocacy groups praised Biden's announcement, with Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, saying the organisation was “thrilled”.

“This is incredibly long overdue,” said Frederique. “There is no reason that people should be saddled with a criminal record – preventing them from obtaining employment, housing, and countless other opportunities – for something that is already legal in 19 states and DC and decriminalised in 31 states.”

The move also fulfills one of the top priorities of the Democratic nominee in one of their party's most critical US Senate races, as Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman has repeatedly pressed Biden to take the step, including last month when they met in Pittsburgh.

Fetterman took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement, retweeting Biden's announcement and adding, “We did it, Joe.”