Fat Bear Week winner crowned after voter fraud rocks competition

A particularly large brown bear has been crowned winner of Fat Bear Week 2022 after a voter fraud scandal earlier rocked the competition.

Brown bear 747, estimated to weigh 635kg, won 68,105 votes – winning the annual competition by a comfortable margin of 11,229 votes ahead of runner-up Bear 901.

The competition, run by Alaska’s Katmai National Park, sees fans from around the world vote for their favourite fat bear.

“The votes are in – you’ve decided to upgrade to fish class & fly w/ 747!”, Katmai National Park said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Katmai National Park/Supplied Bear 747 has been voted the winner of Fat Bear Week 2022.

“747 was deemed an order of magnitude more massive than 901, who experienced troubling tummy turbulence enroute. 901 made a strong start in her [first Fat Bear Week] appearance. Expect big things in the future!”

This is 747’s second victory after also winning the 2020 contest. According to the national park’s website, the bear is a “skilled and efficient angler”, and sits at the top of the park’s bear hierarchy.

“747 typically keeps his status by sheer size alone,” says the Katmai National Park website. “Most bears recognise they cannot compete with him physically and they yield space upon his approach.”

The competition has not been without its share of controversy. On October 10, the national park said it had been the target of voter fraud during the semi-final round.

Katmai National Park/Supplied Runner-up Bear 901 fell 11,229 votes short of victory.

“Like bears stuff their face with fish, our ballot box, too, has been stuffed,” the park tweeted. “Fortunately it is easy for us to tell which votes are fraudulent. We have discarded the fake votes.”

The competition is held yearly to educate the public on brown bears as they eat rich foods, such as salmon, and gain fat to prepare for winter hibernation.

During hibernation, bears do not eat and can lose up to a third of their body weight.

It is estimated that over 2,000 bears call the 4 million acre Katmai National Park home, according to the US National Parks Service.

Initial results from the 2022 contest indicate that up to 900,000 people cast their votes on which bear should be named winner.