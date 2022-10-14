Capitol insurrection probe: January 6 House committee subpoenas Trump

It would mean the former president must testify or face a possible criminal charge or contempt of Congress.

The House January 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack.

The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Representative Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair.

Cheney adds: “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.”

The move to subpoena the former president marks a dramatic culmination of the year-and-a-half-long investigation, and a sign that the committee wants to continue its work beyond this Congress.

The individuals with knowledge of the vote to subpoena Trump did not say whether they are seeking the former president's direct testimony or more documents beyond those the committee has already received.

For months, the committee has subpoenaed and interviewed dozens of individuals who worked in Trump's White House, but members have demurred when asked whether they planned also to seek Trump's testimony directly.

Some of those aides have declined to answer questions, citing their 5th Amendment right to protect against self-incrimination.

It is not clear if Trump would heed a subpoena for testimony. The move to subpoena the former president would mark a dramatic culmination of the year and a half long investigation, and a sign that lawmakers and investigators on the committee plan to continue their work until the end of the 117th Congress.

The committee offered a clear road map on Thursday (local time) of the types of questions they would ask the former president if given the chance, with members focusing heavily on Trump's false statements about 2020 election fraud even as he admitted in private that the claims were false.

"Donald Trump maliciously repeated this nonsense to a wide audience over and over again," said committee member Elaine Luria. "His intent was to deceive."

Trump's efforts to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 election were not limited to pressuring state officials and Department of Justice officials, the January 6 committee said. According to the panel, he also sought to involve fake electors in his plan, though he was told that would violate the Electoral Count Act.

"This was something done not only with the president's knowledge, but also with his direct participation," Representative Stephanie Murphy said.

"All of this demonstrates President Trump's personal and substantial role in the plot to overturn the election. He was intimately involved. He was the central player," she added.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post Chairman Bennie G Thompson (D-Miss.), centre, and Representative Liz Cheney, right, lead the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told the committee that Trump's lawyer, John Eastman, called her asking her to arrange for the fake electors to meet and rehearse the process of casting their fake votes.

"I don't remember the exact date it was," she said. "It was from the White House switchboard, and it was President Trump, who in turn contacted and he introduced me to a gentleman named John Eastman."

"And then essentially, he turned the call over to Mr. Eastman, who then proceeded to talk about the importance of the RNC helping the campaign gather these contingent electors," McDaniel added.

Trump hoped to use them to replace Biden electors with Trump electors and have false electoral slates sent to the National Archives and to the Capitol, the committee said. This plan was also connected to the former president's effort to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject or refuse to count certain Biden electoral votes.

In making the case that Trump knew he had lost the election and was racing to complete unfinished business before leaving office, Representative Adam Kinzinger raised one of Trump's major obsessions: withdrawing troops from abroad.

"Knowing he was leaving office, he acted immediately and signed this order on November 11th, which would have required the immediate withdrawal of troops from Somalia and Afghanistan all to be complete," Kinzinger said.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post Tear gas was fired at supporters of President Trump who stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6 2021.

Though military officials ultimately averted Trump's order, which they viewed as both infeasible and dangerous, it underscores Trump's long scepticism of overseas entanglements. And in the end, Trump got what he wanted, albeit on a slightly slower timetable: In August of his first year in office, President Joe Biden finished the drawdown of all US troops from Afghanistan.

Just a few days after being declared the loser of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump signed orders to immediately withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia - evidence that proves that he knew his term was going to end, the House panel argued.

Trump "rushed to complete his unfinished business," said Representative Adam Kinzinger. On November 11, 2020, Trump signed the order requiring the withdrawal be complete before Joe Biden's inauguration. Kinzinger played clips of Trump's advisers discussing the order, which ultimately was not carried out.

And Trump would later criticise Biden's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

"It would have been catastrophic," Kinzinger said, adding, "These are the highly consequential actions of a president who knows his term will shortly end."

Trump also told several aides he knew he had lost the race, though he publicly claimed he won, Kinzinger said.

John Minchillo Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol.

The committee played video of past testimony to bolster it point:

General Mark Milley told investigators that Trump said "words to the effect of: 'Yeah, we lost. … We need to let that issue go to the next guy being president."

Alyssa Farrah, a former Trump aide, said she remembered popping into the Oval Office to give Trump a news update a week after the election was called. "He was looking at the TV and he said: 'Can you believe I lost to this effing guy?'"

And Cassidy Hutchinson, another former aide, said she remembered asking Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, whether Trump really thought he had lost. She remembered Meadows saying: "He thinks that there might be enough to overturn the election, but he pretty much has acknowledged that he's lost."

Roger Stone, a longtime associate of Trump, told people he was aware of the former president's plans to have his supporters storm the U.S. Capitol, according to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

The committee showed social media posts from December 2020 in which Stone shared conversations he said he had with Trump about ways to prevent the results of the 2020 election from being certified.

The committee also played footage of Stone discussing, with the Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, Trump's plans following the election.