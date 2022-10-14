US shooting in North Carolina leaves 5 dead, including police officer

In this aerial image taken with a drone, police work at the scene of the shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed after a shooter opened fire along a walking trail in Raleigh, the capital city of the US state of North Carolina. Two other people were injured.

The gunfire broke out around 5pm on Thursday (local time) along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.

The suspect, a white juvenile male, was eventually contained in a residence and taken into custody at around 9:37pm, police said. His identity and age weren’t released.

Ethan Hyman/AP Officers swarmed the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of Raleigh.

“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters.

“This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

Authorities didn’t offer any details on a motive, but Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin joined Cooper in decrying the violence.

“We must stop this mindless violence in America, we must address gun violence,” Baldwin said. “We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn.”

Ethan Hyman/AP Police gather near the scene of the shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina

The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country.

Five people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina.

On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence.