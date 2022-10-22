January 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify

Lawmakers say Donald Trump is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The committee of US lawmakers investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump.

The House committee exercised its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the “central cause” of a coordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump's lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognise that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action," Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump.

“We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.