'Like a horror movie': Tumbleweeds invade US homes

Houses in the US state of Colorado have been inundated with tumbleweeds after a storm brought strong winds to the southern part of the state.

A resident described it as a “horror movie” as locals find themselves trapped by the tumbling plant, KRDO reports.

Supplied Houses in the US state of Colorado have been inundated with tumbleweeds after a storm.

Marlies Gross said her front yard and driveway had been “submerged” with tumbleweeds since Sunday (local time).

READ MORE:

* Firefighters save camel from Australian floodwaters

* How to bring the inside outdoors for summer

* Stomp and squish: Pennsylvanians battle 'nightmare' bugs



“It’s a horrible situation ... like a horror movie,” Gross said.

“I opened the front door, and it's whole tumbleweeds ... We couldn't even get out of here,” she said.

Other El Paso County residents also reported tumbleweed troubles over the weekend.

"Unfortunately, the plant is widespread and beyond control as it is found in every state in the US, except Alaska and Florida," the local county spokesperson, Vernon Stewart, said.

As tumbleweeds, also called the Russian thistle, are not on Colorado's noxious weed list, the local county is unable to enforce control of the plant, Stewart said.