US President Joe Biden loses drag race against former Secretary of State Colin Powell's son

US President Joe Biden has lost a televised drag race against the son of the late former Secretary of State, Colin Powell.

Appearing on the US TV show Jay Leno’s Garage, Biden got behind the wheel of his 1967 Corvette Stingray to face off against Michael Powell.

Biden beat his father in a televised drag race in 2016 – but it was Michael that came out on top this time, the New York Post reported.

The 79-year-old leader of the United States managed to reach 118 miles per hour during the race – the equivalent of about 190kph.

But that just wasn’t enough to beat Michael in his 2015 Corvette Stingray.

“I am in so much trouble,” host Jay Leno said at the end of the race, after Biden’s loss.

The televised drag race comes as Biden campaigns for the upcoming midterm elections in the US.

With control of both the US Senate and House of Representatives hanging in the balance, the US president will hope his loss on the track won’t be replicated in Washington.

Biden’s party, the Democrats, hold a slim margin of control in the House.

It’s widely expected, if historical trends continue to be accurate, that Republicans will take control of at least that part of Congress.

The Senate is currently tied, with Democrats and Republicans each holding 50 seats and US Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tiebreaker vote.

Despite that – as The Conversation explained – Democrats are more likely to maintain their current control of the Senate.

All seats in the House are up for grabs in the midterms, while just a third of the Senate seats are being voted on this year.

Midterm elections in the US will take place on November 8 (local time).