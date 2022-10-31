US lottery prize climbs to $1.72 billion

The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in US history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots.

A US Powerball lottery has risen to US$1 billion (NZ$1.72b), according to organisers.

The biggest prize was a $1.586b (NZ$2.7b) Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated US$1 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years.

Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday’s (local time) drawing will be an estimated US$497.3m (NZ$857.3m).

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery’s top prize, with a US$206.9m (NZ$356.6m) jackpot win in Pennsylvania on August 3.

Thanks to Powerball’s long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 US states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.