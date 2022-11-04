Biden says 'we're gonna free Iran' as protests continue following death of Mahsa Amini

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) told supporters “we're gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces.

“Don’t worry, we’re gonna free Iran," Biden said in an aside during a campaign rally for Democratic Representative Mike Levin.

He added: “They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.”

Biden made the comments as supporters in the crowd held up cellphones displaying the message “FREE IRAN”.

The Biden administration has faced growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal because of the protests.

The administration announced sanctions last month against Iranian officials for the brutal treatment of demonstrators following the September death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old woman fell into a coma and died after being detained by Iran’s "morality police".

Patrick Semansky/AP US President Joe Biden: "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran."

She was detained for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Protests erupted following her death. Although the protests first focused on Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, they have since transformed into one of the greatest challenges to the ruling clerics since the chaotic years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Security forces have dispersed gatherings with live ammunition and tear gas over the weeks of sustained protests.

At least 270 people have been killed and 14,000 arrested, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Patrick Semansky/AP People hold up phones displaying the words 'Free Iran' as US President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event.

Demonstrations have continued – even as the feared paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has warned young Iranians to stop.

The Biden administration has also recently hit Iran with sanctions for supplying drones and technical assistance to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

It ordered US military strikes in August against Iranian-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks on US forces in the region.