There are high stakes for US President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party in Wednesday’s midterm elections. With all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of those in the Senate up for grabs, the president – and his party – may lose the ability to pass laws. Follow the results as they come in with our live blog.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for US Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke.