Fact checking US President Joe Biden, the self-described 'gaffe machine'

US President Joe Biden is a self-described “gaffe machine”. That's no excuse, of course, for a president making false or misleading statements.

Readers have asked for fact checks of a variety of recent Biden statements, but none of them seemed big enough for a stand-alone fact check.

So here’s a roundup of some of the president's recent errors of fact, made as he has barnstormed the country boosting Democrats and raising contributions ahead of the US midterm elections.

We generally do not award Pinocchios for roundups like this - but for reasons that will become clear, we need to make an exception for the first one.

Paul Beaty/AP President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to lower prescription drug costs and protect Social Security and Medicare, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Travelling with Xi

“Folks, I spent a lot of time - more time with Xi Jinping than any other head of state... I've travelled 17,000 miles with him.” (Remarks at a political event in San Diego, California, November 3).

This is an old claim we had debunked shortly after Biden took office, giving him Three Pinocchios. There is no evidence Biden travelled that much with Xi, the president of China - and even if we added up the miles Biden flew to see Xi, it still did not total 17,000 miles. The White House could not offer an explanation for that number either.

But it's noteworthy because, despite our fact check and a White House admission that Biden’s line of “travelling with” Xi was not accurate, with this comment, Biden had made the claim 20 times during his presidency.

He then said it a 21st time a few hours later, in another speech, with a slight twist: “... when I travelled 17-, 18,000 miles with him.” Biden is so fond of this bogus statistic that he even mentioned it during high-profile speeches such as a joint session of Congress and a commencement address.

Why is this significant? Readers may recall that during Donald Trump’s presidency, we established a new category, the Bottomless Pinocchio, to account for false or misleading statements repeated so often that they became a form of propaganda. A statement would get added to the list if it had earned a Three or Four Pinocchios rating and been repeated at least 20 times. By the end of the Trump presidency, 56 claims made by Trump had qualified.

Now Biden has earned his own Bottomless Pinocchio.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, in 2013.

Gas prices

“Today, the most common price of gas in America is US$3.39 - down from over US$5 when I took office.” (Remarks at a community college in Syracuse, New York, October 27).

Many readers complained about his comment, given that average gas prices were about US$2.48 the week Biden took office, according to the Energy Information Administration. Soaring gas prices over the course of Biden’s presidency have been a drag on his approval ratings.

The White House in fact has preferred to refer to the “most common price,” which comes from the GasBuddy app and tends to be lower than the average price because California, with its super-high gas prices, raises the average.

Biden was basically correct on the “most common price” at the time he made this comment but appears to have misspoken about the price when he took office. Generally, his speeches have referenced prices over the summer, not when he took office, as that tells a better story.

For instance, a few days later, on October 31, Biden said: “In June, the average price - not the most common price, but the average price - nationwide was - was over US$5 a gallon. Today, the average price for a gallon of gas is US$3.76.”

Social Security

“On my watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are getting an increase in their Social Security cheques.” (Remarks at a community centre in Hallandale Beach, Florida, November 1).

A version of this line ended up in a White House tweet that same day: “Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security cheques in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership.”

Officials deleted the post after Twitter labelled it as lacking context. The problem? The reason Social Security payments are going up is because Social Security benefits, under a law passed in 1972, are adjusted every year to keep pace with inflation.

Next year, benefits will increase 8.7% - but that’s because inflation has soared at that level. Biden and the US Federal Reserve have been trying to fight inflation, but without much success so far.

Student loan forgiveness

“You are probably aware that I just signed a law that is being challenged by my Republican colleagues... What we’ve provided for is, if you went to school, if you qualified for a Pell Grant [hardship assistance]... you qualify for US$20,000 in debt forgiveness.

“Secondly, if you don’t have one of those loans, you just get US$10,000 written off. It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.” (Remarks at a forum with NowThis, October 23).

In describing his plan for student loan forgiveness, Biden oddly said he had “just signed a law” that was approved in Congress by “a vote or two”.

But he never presented such a proposal for Congress to consider.

Instead, Biden relied on new authority granted by the Justice Department - a fresh interpretation of a law passed almost two decades ago, the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, often dubbed the Heroes Act.

In a legal opinion, the Justice Department concluded that the law authorises the education secretary to relieve borrowers of the obligation to repay federal student loans. Thus, the president could announce a plan to cancel student loans.

Previously, the Trump and Biden administrations used the law to pause student loan payments as the coronavirus pandemic raged. But the Trump administration concluded that it could not use the law for cancellation or forgiveness of student loans. The Biden Justice Department arrived at the opposite interpretation.

Ultimately, the issue will be settled in the courts. An appeals court has frozen Biden’s programme in response to a lawsuit filed by Republican state attorneys general.

The White House said Biden misspoke and meant to refer to the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill mostly focused on climate change and raising tax revenue. That law passed on a party-line vote, with a tie-breaking vote in the Senate cast by Vice President Harris.

But the Inflation Reduction Act has nothing to do with student loans - and analysts have said that whatever deficit reduction is achieved by the law will be quickly exceeded by the cost of the student loan programme, if it survives legal challenges.