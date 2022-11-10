Donald Trump 'livid' with US midterm results and 'blaming everyone' including Melania

Donald Trump was reportedly “livid” and blaming everyone, including his wife, Melania, as his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024 was thrown into disarray by the United States midterm election results.

Some advisers were urging him to postpone his plan to declare his candidacy on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago, although his doing so could be seen as an admission of defeat and was highly unlikely.

Trump was said to be particularly annoyed by the loss of Dr Mehmet Oz, the TV doctor he backed in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter: “Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.”

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump wasn't on the ballot - but the midterms are still bad news for him

* Donald Trump to make 'big announcement' on November 15

* Whatever midterms bring, changes are afoot for Biden

* Five reasons Kiwis should care about the US midterm elections



An adviser told CNN the former president was “livid” and “screaming at everybody”.

A spokesman for Trump later denied the reports, saying they were “completely fake” and that the former president had “won overwhelmingly at the ballot box”.

Andrew Harnik/AP Donald Trump reportedly blamed everyone, including his wife, Melania, for disappointing midterm election results.

Instead of celebrating a “red wave”, Republicans now face a destructive internecine struggle over Trump's role in the party, and whether he should be the nominee in 2024.

Even though Trump was not on the ballot, he was the biggest loser of the night as many candidates he had backed, and who had denied the results of the 2020 election, were rejected by voters.

David Urban, a Republican strategist and former adviser to Trump, said: “Every Republican in America this morning is waking up sick to their stomach. Live by Trump, die by Trump.”

Party insiders were privately incensed with Trump after his poor choice of candidates cost key races.

As the crucial Senate race in Georgia heads to a runoff election on December 6, Republican officials were looking for ways to stop Trump campaigning in the state, believing he would further alienate independent voters.

Herschel Walker, the former American football star Trump backed in Georgia, was plagued by scandal and secured fewer votes than the sitting Democrat, Raphael Warnock.

Geoff Duncan, the Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, said: “I can’t imagine anybody would think that Donald Trump would be a tailwind to Herschel Walker’s campaign in a runoff scenario. I can't imagine anyone doing that calculus, except one person – Donald Trump.”

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist, said: “Georgia should have been a slam dunk. Clearly, we lost races we should have won because Trump picked flawed candidates.”

He added: “Trump's challenge is that, with every loss, his opposition grows stronger.”

Jessica Griffin/AP Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee supported by Donald Trump, lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.

Trump was particularly irate over Oz’s loss to Democrat John Fetterman.

Doug Mastriano, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, and a vocal denier of the 2020 election result, did not even come close to winning.

One Republican strategist from Pennsylvania said: “We lost the governor’s mansion and a Senate seat. Republicans in Pennsylvania are going to be very angry [with Trump].”

Meanwhile, a Republican source told Fox News: “If it wasn’t clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem.”

Others, including some who previously worked for Trump, said it was time for the party to move on because he was too toxic.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former strategic communications director in Trump’s White House, said: “This is the time the Republican Party needs to ask themselves, are they going to continue to nominate poor quality candidates to appease Donald Trump?

“If you want the Republican Party to thrive we've got to finally speak out and say this man is a loser. He lost 2020. He’s losing us seats that are winnable this time. It’s time to look for what the future might look like.”

Other Republican officials suggested there should be a “pivot” and that Trump should now be in the “rearview mirror”.

Across the country it appeared that the Republican share of the vote underperformed the overall average in races where the candidate had been endorsed by Trump.

That was taken as evidence that Trump’s candidates, and the former president himself, had dragged down the party’s performance.

Before results came in, Trump had rejected any suggestion that he should be blamed for a poor performance by candidates he had backed.

In the end, it proved a humbling night for the former president, and the backlash means he may no longer be the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024.

He had hoped that the midterm results would be a springboard for him to announce his candidacy, and that other potential candidates would be dissuaded from entering the race.

However, in addition to Ron DeSantis, who was emphatically re-elected as Florida governor, others may now also feel emboldened.

The rejection of many candidates who denied the 2020 election result could encourage White House runs by Republicans who have split with Trump over the issue, including his former vice-president, Mike Pence.