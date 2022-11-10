Ron DeSantis overtakes Trump as presidential favourite after landslide midterm victory

Ron DeSantis staked his claim to be the next president of the United States with a landslide victory in Florida that reverberated all the way to Washington DC.

In an exuberant victory speech broadcast across the US, the Republican governor effectively fired the starting gun for the race to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

The front page of the New York Post ran the headline “DeFUTURE” and called DeSantis the Republican Party’s “young star,” with some party strategists making him the new frontrunner.

DeSantis gave a clear warning to Donald Trump, not mentioning him by name, but vowing that “I have only begun to fight” and “I look forward to the road ahead”.

As Republicans faced a disappointing night in the US midterm elections, the Florida governor’s emphatic re-election was the clear bright spot.

It provided a potential roadmap to future Republican success as he drew in new support from Hispanic and formerly Democrat voters.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Ron DeSantis was re-elected as Florida’s governor in a landslide.

The man some Republicans have called “America’s governor” has pursued a relentless “war on woke” which resonated with many suburban parents, not just in Florida but around the country.

Drawing inspiration from Sir Winston Churchill in his speech, DeSantis, 44, said: “We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.”

DeSantis was re-elected for a four-year term as governor. But during his speech in Tampa, the crowd chanted: “Two more years”, implying that he should run for president in 2024.

The governor won the predominantly Hispanic county of Miami-Dade by 11 percentage points, which stunned political analysts.

No Republican candidate for governor had carried the state’s most populous county in two decades, but DeSantis garnered support from Cuban and Venezuelan communities.

“We have rewritten the political map. Thank you, Miami-Dade County,” DeSantis said, calling his victory a “win for the ages”.

He added: “Thank you Palm Beach County”, a reference to the county in which Trump lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Despite their rivalry, Trump confirmed that he had voted for DeSantis.

The governor said that by opposing pandemic lockdowns, and keeping schools and businesses open, he had made Florida a “citadel of freedom for the people of this country, and indeed across the world”.

He said: “We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad.”

States and cities governed by left-wing politicians had imposed “medical authoritarianism” and had also seen crime skyrocket, he said.

That “woke agenda” had led to a “great exodus” as many Americans headed for “greener pastures”.

DeSantis said: “For many of them Florida has served as the promised land. We have embraced freedom, we have maintained law and order. We have protected the rights of parents, we have respected our taxpayers, and we reject woke ideology. People have come here because our policies work.

“I believe the survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American principles. Florida has proved that it can be done.”

Michael Conroy/AP Donald Trump is expected to announce his bid to reclaim the White House next week.

Trump has increasingly tried to undermine DeSantis ahead of the 2024 race. At a rally last week in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, he nicknamed the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

Then, on the eve of the midterms, Trump explicitly warned DeSantis not to run because he would “hurt himself badly”.

Trump said: “I could tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody, other than perhaps his wife, who’s really running his campaign.”

DeSantis first became a national figure in the US because of his opposition to pandemic lockdowns, as well as mask and vaccine mandates.

His stance attracted companies from New York and California to move to Florida and led to a booming economy and low unemployment.

Recently, to highlight the crisis at the southern US border, he had planes fly migrants to the celebrity liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

In September, he won plaudits for his handling of Hurricane Ian, which smashed into Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing massive damage.

DeSantis was first elected governor in 2018 after an endorsement from Trump sent him surging in the Republican primary election.

At the time, DeSantis released a humorous TV advert showing him teaching his young daughter how to “build the wall” with toy blocks.

In his previous career, after graduating from Harvard Law School, he became a US navy lawyer, working on Guantanamo Bay cases and in Iraq.

In his latest victory, DeSantis eclipsed Charlie Crist, his Democrat rival and the former state governor, by nearly 20 percentage points.

‘Trump is in bad shape’

On political betting websites, DeSantis overtook Trump as the favourite to be the next US president.

Charlie Dent, a former Republican congressman, said: “If he [Trump] could take one back, it would be the endorsement of Ron DeSantis in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial primary.

“Guess what? You reap what you sow. Now, DeSantis is ascendant and Trump is in bad shape.”

Some Republicans declared that DeSantis was now their de facto leader. Caleb Hull, a Republican strategist, said: “DeSantis is the new head of the party, not a 76-year-old man. We need a Republican overhaul.

“Trump pushed a bunch of candidates that suck and everyone knew it, but we have no choice but to go along.”

Clay Travis, a conservative commentator, added: “Florida is now the base of the Republican Party. Absolute destruction of Democrats. Truly an unprecedented level of dominance. Incredible. Being right on Covid has its rewards.”