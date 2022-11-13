US airshow ends in disaster after two planes collide mid-air

Two historic military planes have collided and crashed to the ground at an airshow in Dallas, Texas. It is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.

Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.

“I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” said Montoya, 27, who attended the airshow with a friend. “Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock.”

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 16km from the city's downtown.

READ MORE:

* Treasure trove of hidden historic planes, including rare WWII Mosquito, to see the light

* Vintage bomber crashes on landing attempt at US airport; some fatalities

* 95-year-old bomber command vet taken for flight in world's only MK1 Bomber



Live TV news footage from the scene showed people setting up orange cones around the crumpled wreckage of the bomber, which was in a grassy area.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1.20pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

The two planes moments before the crash.

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of US air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a US fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war.

Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and airshows, according to Boeing.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event.

The show was scheduled for November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircrafts.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.