Three US football team members killed, suspected shooter in custody

A shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage has killed three people, wounded two others, officials say, with a suspected gunman in custody.

Classes at the university were cancelled on Monday (local time), following the violence Sunday night, and the Charlottesville campus was unusually quiet as authorities searched for the suspect, who University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

In a letter to the university posted on social media, Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30pm Sunday.

The university's emergency management issued an alert Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker – firearm.”

This image provided by the University of Virginia Police Department shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, the suspected shooter.

The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the northern outskirts of campus.

Access to the shooting scene was blocked by police vehicles Monday morning. Officials urged students to shelter in place and helicopters could be heard overhead as a smattering of traffic and dog-walkers made their way around campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

In his letter to campus, the university president said Jones was suspected to have committed the shooting and that he was a student.

Steve Helber/AP Access to the shooting scene was blocked by police vehicles Monday morning. Officials urged students to shelter in place.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

Eva Surovell, 21, the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, said that after students received an alert about an active shooter late Sunday night, she ran to the parking garage, but saw that it was blocked off by police. When she went to a nearby intersection, she was told to go shelter in place.

“A police officer told me that the shooter was nearby and I needed to return home as soon as possible,” she said.

Steve Helber/AP Tim Longo, UVA's Vice President for Safety and Security and Chief of Police, speaks to the media as University of Virginia President Jim Ryan listens, right, listens during a news conference at the school.

She waited with other reporters, hoping to get additional details, then returned to her room to start working on the story. The gravity of the situation sunk in.

“My generation is certainly one that's grown up with generalised gun violence, but that doesn't make it any easier when it's your own community,” she said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were responding to the campus to assist in the investigation.

The Virginia shooting came as police were investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found on Sunday in a home near the campus.

Steve Helber/AP Police searh the scene near an overnight shooting that occurred at the University of Virginia.

Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon, according to a news release from the city.

Authorities have called the deaths suspected homicides but did not release additional details, including the cause of death.

On April 16, 2007, another Virginia university was the scene of what was then one of the deadliest shootings in US history. Twenty-seven students and five faculty members at Virginia Tech were gunned down by Seung-Hui Cho, a 23-year-old mentally ill student.