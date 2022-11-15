Nasa's Moon rocket is (finally) on track for another launch attempt

After many delays, Nasa is set to finally launch its Moon rocket for its Artemis I mission.

The latest delay of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft rocket was due to Hurricane Nicole’s high winds which caused a 3-metre section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket. The material tore away in small pieces, rather than one big strip, said mission manager Mike Sarafin.

"We’re comfortable flying as is," based on flight experience with this material, Sarafin told reporters on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

Liftoff is scheduled for the early morning hours of Wednesday (local time. It will be about 6pm NZT Wednesday) from the Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre, in Florida, US.

John Raoux/AP Nasa’s 21st-century moon-exploration programme, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister.

Test dummies will be in the rocket rather than astronauts on board. It’s the first test flight for the 98m rocket, the most powerful ever built by Nasa, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.

The $US4 billion mission has been grounded since August by fuel leaks and Hurricane Ian, which forced the rocket back into its hangar for shelter at the end of September. The rocket remained at the pad for Hurricane Nicole; managers said there wasn't enough time to move it once it became clear the storm was going to be stronger than anticipated.

Sarafin acknowledged that there’s “a small likelihood” that more of the pliable, lightweight caulking might come off during liftoff. The most likely place to be hit would be a particularly large and robust section of the rocket, he noted, resulting in minimal damage.

John Raoux/AP Nasa's new rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on November 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Flordia, US.

Engineers never determined what caused the dangerous hydrogen fuel leaks during the two earlier launch attempts. But the launch team is confident that slowing the flow rate will put less pressure on the sensitive fuel line seals and keep any leakage within acceptable limits, said Jeremy Parsons, a deputy programme manager.

The space agency plans to send astronauts around the Moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025.

Bill Ingalls/AP A close-up view of Nasa’s Moon rocket at Kennedy Space Centre.

Astronauts last visited the Moon in December 1972, closing out the Apollo programme.

A microwave oven-size Nasa satellite, meanwhile, arrived on Sunday (local time) in a special lunar orbit following a liftoff from New Zealand. This elongated orbit, stretching as much as tens of thousands of kilometres, is where the space agency plans to build a depot for lunar crews. The way station, known as Gateway, will serve astronauts going to and from the lunar surface.

The satellite, called Capstone, will spend six months testing a navigation system in this orbit.

Moon launch