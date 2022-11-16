Nasa's Moon rocket blasts off for Artemis 1 mission

Nasa's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard, bringing the US a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo programme 50 years ago.

A successful launch occurred around 7.48pm (NZT).

If all goes well during the three-week, make-or-break shakedown flight, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon, and then the capsule will return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in December.

Blast-off was expected from about 7pm NZT (early Wednesday morning EST) from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Nasa Artemis I has launched and begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration, says Nasa.

The countdown was being held at T-10 minutes while the launch team estimates how much work needs to be done, Nasa said just after 7pm NZT.

The project is years late and billions over budget. The price tag for the test flight: more than US$4 billion.

Here’s a rundown of the new rocket and capsule, part of Nasa’s Artemis programme that’s named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

The bright light from the plumes of the Moon rocket’s twin solid rocket boosters and four RS-25 engines could be seen against the dark night sky for up to 70 seconds after liftoff from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre, the space agency’s website states

Rocket Power

At 98 metres, the new rocket is shorter and slimmer than the Saturn V rockets that hurled 24 Apollo astronauts to the Moon a half-century ago. But it’s mightier, packing 4 million kilograms of thrust. It's called the Space Launch System rocket, SLS for short, although a less clunky name is under discussion.

John Raoux/AP Nasa's new Moon rocket sits ready to go on Launch Pad 39-B in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket has a pair of side boosters refashioned from Nasa’s space shuttles. The boosters peel away after two minutes, just like the shuttle boosters. The core stage keeps firing before crashing into the Pacific. Less than two hours after liftoff, an upper stage sends the capsule, Orion, racing towards the Moon.

Moonship

Nasa's high-tech, automated Orion capsule is named after the constellation, among the night sky’s brightest. At 3m tall, it's roomier than Apollo's capsule, seating four astronauts instead of three.

Bill Ingalls/AP A close-up view of Nasa's Moon rocket and high-tech, automated Orion capsule.

For the test flight, a full-size dummy in an orange flight suit occupies the commander’s seat, rigged with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other mannequins made of material simulating human tissue – heads and female torsos, but no limbs – measure cosmic radiation, one of the biggest risks of spaceflight. Unlike the rocket, Orion has launched before, making two laps around Earth in 2014. For the test flight, the European Space Agency's service module was attached for propulsion and solar power via four wings.

John Raoux/AP The 21st-century Moon-exploration programme is named Artemis, after Apollo's mythological twin sister.

Flight Plan

Orion’s flight is set to last 25 days from its Florida liftoff to Pacific splashdown, about the same as astronaut trips. It takes nearly a week to reach the Moon, 386,000km away. After whipping closely around the Moon, the capsule enters a distant orbit with a far point of 61,000km. That puts Orion 450,000km from Earth, farther than Apollo.

The big test comes at mission’s end, as Orion hits the atmosphere at 40,000kph on its way to a splashdown in the Pacific. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand re-entry temperatures of 2750C. But the advanced design anticipates the faster, hotter returns by future Mars crews.

AP A cutaway of the Space Launch System or SLS.

Hitchhikers

Besides three test dummies, the test flight includes a slew of stowaways for deep space research. Ten shoebox-size satellites pop off once Orion is hurtling towards the Moon. Nasa expects some to fail, given the low-cost, high-risk nature of these mini satellites.

In a back-to-the-future salute, Orion carries a few slivers of Moon rocks collected by Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in 1969, and a bolt from one of their rocket engines, salvaged from the sea a decade ago.

AP This combination of photos shows the Saturn V rocket with Apollo 12's spacecraft aboard on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Centre in 1969, left, and the new Moon rocket for the Artemis programme with the Orion spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Centre.

Apollo v Artemis

More than 50 years later, Apollo still stands as Nasa’s greatest achievement. Using 1960s technology, Nasa took just eight years to go from launching its first astronaut, Alan Shepard, and landing Armstrong and Aldrin on the Moon. By contrast, Artemis already has dragged on for more than a decade, despite building on the short-lived Moon exploration programme Constellation.

Twelve Apollo astronauts walked on the Moon from 1969 through 1972, staying no longer than three days at a time. For Artemis, Nasa will draw from a diverse astronaut pool and is extending the time crews spend on the Moon to at least a week. The goal is to create a long-term lunar presence that will grease the skids for sending people to Mars.

NASA/Getty Images Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr, Lunar Module Pilot, is photographed walking during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on July 20, 1969.

What’s next?

There's a lot more to be done before astronauts step on the Moon again. A second test flight will send four astronauts around the Moon and back, perhaps as early as 2024. A year or so later, Nasa aims to send another four up, with two of them touching down at the lunar south pole.

Orion doesn’t come with its own lunar lander like the Apollo spacecraft did, so Nasa has hired Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide its Starship spacecraft for the first Artemis Moon landing. Two other private companies are developing moonwalking suits.

The sci-fi-looking Starship would link up with Orion at the Moon and take a pair of astronauts to the surface and back to the capsule for the ride home. So far, Starship has only soared 10km