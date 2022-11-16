Donald Trump announces another presidential bid amid Republican party uncertainty

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former US president who inspired an insurrection at the US Capitol, has announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I tonight am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida at 9pm on Tuesday (Wednesday afternoon, NZT) to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

"So from now until election day in 2024... I will fight like no one has ever fought before. We will defeat the radical left Democrats who are trying to destroy our country from within."

Trump has filed the paperwork to launch his 2024 presidential campaign two years after voters ousted him, ignoring the advice of many Republicans who want him to wait until after a Georgia Senate runoff next month in hopes of locking up support for his candidacy.

Trump added that America under President Joe Biden is a “nation in decline”.

“The past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair,” he said.

President Biden was meeting with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia, but his Twitter account posted about his predecessor around the same time Trump started speaking.

The announcement came in a moment of political vulnerability for Trump as voters resoundingly rejected his endorsed candidates in last week's midterm elections.

Since then, elected Republicans have been unusually forthright in blaming Trump for the party's underperformance and potential rivals are already openly challenging Trump for the nomination.

Trump has been eager to reclaim the spotlight and pressure Republicans to line up behind him, inviting prominent party leaders to his launch event and keeping track of who attended.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post Advisers spent much of the year lobbying Trump to hold off announcing until after the midterms, arguing that he might motivate Democratic voters or get drowned out by election news.

He finally agreed to promise a "very big announcement" for Tuesday, and stuck with that plan despite further efforts to convince him to wait until after next month's runoff between Senator Raphael G Warnock and Republican Party candidate Herschel Walker.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Trump wrote on his social media network yesterday.

Trump's urgency to announce also comes in part from wanting to get ahead of a potential indictment in any of the several ongoing criminal investigations into his conduct.

He and close associates are under multiple criminal investigations: by the US Justice Department in the effort to submit phoney electors claiming Trump won key states in the 2020 election; in the mishandling of classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago; and by an Atlanta-area prosecutor in the pressuring of Georgia officials to overturn that state's election results.

His company is also in the middle of a trial for criminal tax fraud and the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit that could freeze the company's operations, already winning the appointment of an independent monitor.

The Republican Party's disappointing midterm results - which included Democrats holding the Senate and less-than-expected margins in the House - have heightened efforts within the party to move on from Trump.

On Monday, the president of the Club for Growth, a well-funded conservative group, said their research showed that Trump's attacks on other Republicans are taking a toll on his support and joined calls for him to delay his announcement until after the Georgia runoff.

"Republicans need to be united behind a strong candidate and a platform that shows voters real solutions to beat Biden and the Democrats in 2024," David McIntosh said in a statement.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Ron DeSantis is believed to be lining up a run for president.

Many of the party's top donors - who were often not Trump's biggest fans to begin with - have begun private conversations about how best to sideline him for a new generation of leaders, according to people in touch with them, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private deliberations.

Trump has already begun attacking his likely Republican rivals, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Trump views DeSantis especially as a threat, according to his advisers, even before the governor's landslide re-election last Tuesday buttressed his esteem with many of the party's top donors and campaign professionals.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak this week at meetings of the Republican Governors Association and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Trump's campaign will be led by Florida operative Susie Wiles, veteran strategist Chris LaCivita, and former White House political aide Brian Jack.

His son Donald Trump Jr is increasingly involved in the political operation, whereas daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have drifted away since leaving the White House.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post The crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, cheered when Trump said that he was going to make a big announcement on Tuesday.

Trump also frequently speaks with loyalist Boris Epshteyn, who is expected to be a senior adviser, but many of Trump's other advisers, lawyers and consultants say they talk to him less often than they once did.

Some of the people familiar with the situation spoke about the campaign structure on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal deliberations.

The new operation is expected to have a smaller staff and budget than Trump's failed 2020 campaign and to be based in South Florida, as Trump has told people he wants to recapture the underdog feel of his 2016 bid.

Assisting the campaign, pollster Tony Fabrizio and spokesman Taylor Budowich will move to an outside super PAC (political action committee, which pools campaign contributions from donors).