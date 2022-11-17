'Bored' guests prevented from leaving 'low energy' Donald Trump speech

As former US President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the presidency during a long-winded speech, security had to prevent people from leaving the event early.

In a video shared by ABC News reporter Olivia Rubin, some of the crowd can be seen trying to make their way out of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida mansion on Tuesday evening (local time).

“A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them,” she tweeted.

Trump seemed to have issues keeping the crowd entertained during his 70-minute speech as some people were seen mingling with one another and on their phones during the announcement.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl described the atmosphere as “incredibly low energy”.

“I actually saw people trying to leave and people leaving early before he was done – he’s still speaking now – and then they [were] I think perhaps a little concerned the hall would empty out too much, they actually started preventing people from leaving,” he said.

While Sky News Washington correspondent Annelise Nielsen said: “The audience here – these are his most fervent supporters – we didn’t hear any huge amount of enthusiasm from them.”

Even Trump’s former press aide Sarah Matthews tweeted that it was “one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump.”

“Even the crowd seems bored. Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run,” she added.

The lack of enthusiasm towards Trump's announcement has also been reflected in media headlines, AP reports.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Just glance at some headlines: “Trump Shocks the World by Nearly Putting Us to Sleep,” said the RedState blog. “Old Mar-a-Lago Man Yells at Cloud,” said the American Conservative. “Donnie, Time to Go Away,” said Blue State Conservative. “Trump 3.0 is a Changed Man. He's a Loser,” said the Washington Examiner.

“No,” simply read the National Review headline.

New York Post The front page of Wednesday's New York Post.

The New York Post, the newspaper owned by conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch has turned sharply against Trump since last week's midterm elections.

“Florida Man Makes Announcement,” was the headline running across the bottom of the front page, directing readers to an article on Page 26.

CNN aired about a third of Trump's speech live before cutting it off.