After nearly 40 years in prison, US man has 1983 murder conviction overturned

Attorney Richard Davis, left, stands next to Raymond Flanks outside the New Orleans criminal courthouse on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A judge vacated Flanks' conviction in a 1983 murder and set him free, ending his nearly four decades in prison.

A US man who spent nearly four decades behind bars has won his freedom after getting his 1983 murder conviction overturned.

Raymond Flanks, now 59, was convicted in 1983 of shooting dead Martin Carnesi during an armed robbery outside the home he shared with his wife in New Orleans.

On Thursday (local time), US attorneys on both sides argued that evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was kept from the jury that convicted Raymond Flanks all those years ago. Their joint motion to vacate his conviction was approved by a state judge, with Flanks now set to walk free.

Four decades ago, Carnesi’s wife had identified Flanks as the killer. But her description of the suspect and the car he used differed at trial from her earlier statements to police and a grand jury.

The motion seeking to have the conviction thrown out said that Faye Carnesi, who is now deceased, had described the killer as having a white blotch on his cheek, that he was in his late 20s and that he drove an old car.

“Given that Mr Flank was 20-years old, had no white blotches on his face, and drove a new car, these were important discrepancies,” the motion said. The information might have affected the jury's decision, it said.

According to the motion, Flanks had been arrested for the armed robbery of a grocery store – he was later convicted and has not contested that verdict – when he was implicated in the Carnesi death.

Flanks was tried twice for the Carnesi killing. The first jury, in 1984, deadlocked even after being told the gun Flanks had when he was arrested for the grocery robbery was the murder weapon. That later turned out to be false, based on a 1985 examination of the weapon by a federal laboratory.

Prosecutors tried him again later in 1985, winning a first-degree murder conviction and life sentence.

“The parties agree that, in this case which relied on a single eyewitness, competent counsel armed with the favourable evidence would have been able to present a compelling case that Mrs Carnesi was innocently mistaken when presented with the wrong suspect,” the motion said.

The Innocence Project New Orleans, which advocated for Flanks’ release, noted that the case involved “cross-racial identification” – the eyewitness was white, the victim was black – and said most wrongful convictions in New Orleans that involve withheld evidence involve black defendants.

Relatives of the victim made clear they still believe Flanks is guilty.

“I’m still as angry as the day it happened,” daughter Debra Carnesi Gonzales said in a statement read via Zoom by her daughter, Casey Gonzales.

Debra Gonzales recalled seeing her father dying on the ground and said: “I don’t believe that my mother was mistaken.”

Flanks' case was the latest in a series of conviction reversals sought jointly by District Attorney Jason Williams, who ran on a reform platform before taking office in January 2021, and criminal justice advocates. Williams has touted his office's efforts to review longstanding convictions that resulted from non-unanimous jury verdicts, which are now illegal in Louisiana, and other dubious convictions from decades ago.