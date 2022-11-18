University of Idaho murders: Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of four US students

Police in the US remain mystified after four university students were stabbed to death in their house while two other flatmates were left unharmed.

No persons of interest or suspects have been identified in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, police said.

The two other flatmates were home at the time of the crime and not hurt, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a news conference. It was not a hostage situation, he added, and no murder weapon has been found.

The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide five years ago, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt.

READ MORE:

* Foot found floating in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to California man, rangers say

* Three US college football team members killed, suspected shooter in custody

* Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s families reach NZ$4.9 million settlement



Instagram An Instagram photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Autopsies have been completed on the four students and the bodies were then released to the victims' families. The results of the examinations were likely to be released later in the day.

Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and what remains a mystery:

IS THERE A SUSPECT?

Officers have not identified a suspect or found a blade that was used to stab the students, Fry said Thursday (NZT). But the Idaho Statesman reported this week that police are searching for a military-style knife in connection with the killings.

Scott Jutte, general manager of Moscow Building Supply, told the newspaper that officers have visited the store more than once to ask whether it sold anyone Ka-Bar-brand knives.

Ka-Bar, of Olean, New York, manufactures military-grade blades that were originally designed for use by American troops in World War II, the Statesman said.

Jazzmin Kernodle/AP University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin were among four found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home.

WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?

All four were University of Idaho students and members of fraternities and sororities: seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The women were flatmates.

The bodies were found around noon Sunday. It’s believed the victims were killed between 3 and 4 am.

Zach Wilkinson/AP Officers investigate the deaths of four University of Idaho students at an apartment complex south of campus.

WHO ELSE WAS IN THE HOME?

Two other people were found in the sprawling house, unharmed. Fry declined to say whether they were able to provide an account of the killings, or to specify who called 911.

When a reporter referred to the surviving flatmates as witnesses, Fry clarified: “I don’t think I ever said they were witnesses. I said they were there.”

There was no sign of forced entry at the home, according to the chief, and a door was found open by the first police officers to arrive.

Ted S. Warren/AP Two people place flowers at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho.

DID THE KILLER OR KILLERS KNOW THE VICTIMS?

It’s unclear. Police have said evidence found at the scene leads them to believe that the students were targeted, though they haven’t given details.

While a targeted attack is often an indication that the killer and victim knew each other on some level, police have also said they have no idea who committed these crimes, so it could have been a stranger.

Investigators do say nothing appears to have been stolen from the victims or the home.

Zach Wilkinson/AP A police dog searches an apartment complex property south of campus where four deceased University of Idaho students were found.

DID THE STUDENTS RAISE SECURITY CONCERNS BEFOREHAND?

Police have not said whether any of them reported unusual activity or otherwise expressed safety concerns before the attack. The University of Idaho did not respond to questions about whether the school had been alerted to any concerns or complaints from the students.

IS THERE ANY THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY?

After initially saying there was no ongoing danger, police walked that back later. "We cannot say that there is no threat to the community," Fry said.

“We still believe it’s a targeted attack. But the reality is there still is a person out there who committed four very horrible, horrible crimes.”

WHEN WERE THE STUDENTS LAST SEEN ALIVE?

Chapin and Kernodle were at a party on campus Saturday night, and Mogen and Goncalves were at a downtown bar and arrived home sometime after 1:45 am Sunday, Fry said.

Mogen and Goncalves were seen in a Twitch livestream getting food from a local truck.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

University of Idaho president Scott Green said the school will remain open the rest of the week because some students have found comfort there amongst faculty and classmates.

But the school is also giving excused absences to anyone who feels more comfortable leaving early ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday.