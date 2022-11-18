FBI agents raid home of sleuth on the trail of area 51's secrets

For the past 23 years, Joerg Arnu has been a man on a mission to reveal the top secret military projects to be found in a corner of the Nevada desert known as Area 51.

Arnu, who gives little credence to longstanding claims that aliens may be found at the base, has built up a devoted following for his conspiracy website, Dreamland Resort. On it, he monitors comings and goings at the mysterious test base.

Oliver Pacas/Unsplash Area 51 in Nevada, US.

Area 51 was founded in 1955 to test the newly developed U-2 spy aircraft. It is claimed to be the test centre for the next generation of US secret aircraft.

However, it appears Arnu has gone too far after his homes in Rachel, a tiny settlement next to the base, and in Las Vegas were searched by the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Arnu said that between 15 and 20 agents in riot gear ransacked the properties to "send a message" to other sleuths.

According to Bryon McGarry, spokesman for Nellis air force base in Las Vegas, the authorities seized potential evidence.

"This is an open and ongoing law enforcement investigation between the Las Vegas FBI and Air Force OSI," McGarry said.

Arnu, who described himself as a senior citizen, said they may have been prompted by aerial pictures of Area 51 on his website. He said the experience was "humiliating" for him and his partner.

"All my laptops, phones, memory sticks, cameras, drone and other items were seized," he said on his website. "I was left in Rachel with two broken doors, broken furniture and zero means to communicate.

Our Vegas home fared a little better, with a broken front door and torn down blinds."

Arnu said he had lost "all my data", including medical documents and financial and tax records. He is facing a bill of at least dollars 25,000 for repairs and legal costs.

"To the best of my knowledge I have not broken the law," Arnu said. He added that the search warrant had 40 pages missing and the FBI had not returned his calls.

Area 51 has been the subject of what the US government describes as conspiracy theories involving stories of aliens.

Bob Lazar, an Area 51 "whistleblower", claims he was employed to reverse-engineer alien technology, though critics accuse him of perpetrating a hoax.

Arnu's website includes a claimed sighting in October last year of a Northrop Grumman RQ-180 drone, a stealth aircraft whose existence has not been acknowledged by the Pentagon.

- THE TIMES, LONDON