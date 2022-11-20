Watch: The moment a chimpanzee mum is reunited with her newborn

A zoo in the US has shared a heartwarming video of the moment a chimpanzee was reunited with her newborn baby.

Female chimpanzee Mahale, from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas, was separated from her baby after having an emergency caesarean on November 15.

“Baby wasn’t breathing well on his own so he stayed in the hospital with the medical team until he could be reunited with mom,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Once her child’s breathing was stabilised, he was placed in the zoo’s chimpanzee building where Mahale could view him through a mesh screen, the zoo told KTVU-TV.

Sedgwick Count Zoo/Supplied A US zoo has shared footage of the heartwarming moment a chimpanzee was reunited with her newborn baby.

Two days later, Mahale was able to reunited with her baby, now named Kucheza. The zoo captured the moment the pair were reunited and posted the footage on social media.

Mahale is seen entering an enclosure before her baby’s small hand reaches out from a bundle of blankets. She instantly picks up and embraces Kucheza – and has hardly put him down since, the Zoo said in a Facebook post.

Sedgwick County Zoo/Supplied The baby chimpanzee, now named Kucheza, was separated from its mother for two days after experiencing breathing problems.

The Zoo also reported Kucheza had been a “very hungry boy”, and Mahale had no trouble nursing.

“It's one of the most powerful things I’ve ever seen,” the zoo’s communications director Jennica King told Fox News.

“She knows it’s her baby laying there. The baby is being very still. She’s looking at it like, ‘What’s going on?’ And once he moves, you see the relief and the love and just, oh my gosh, it’s just amazing.”