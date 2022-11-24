'I watched bodies drop': Co-worker says Walmart manager in US fired at random, killing six

A Walmart manager in the US pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses have said.

The gunman was dead when officers arrived late on Tuesday (local time) at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia's second-largest city.

Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee.

READ MORE:

* How the Colorado mass shooting unfolded - and ended - inside Club Q

* Sandy Hook families sued Alex Jones – then he started moving money around

* 911 call in University of Idaho killings came from one of surviving roommates’ cellphones

* After nearly 40 years in prison, US man has 1983 murder conviction overturned



Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10pm as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.

The gunman was identified as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010. Police said he had one handgun and several magazines of ammunition.

Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and one team leader said: “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us.” Then Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.

At first, Tyler doubted the shooting was real, thinking that it was an active shooter drill.

Alex Brandon/AP Briana Tyler said workers had gathered in the break room as they typically did ahead of their shifts. “I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire.”

“It was all happening so fast,” she said, adding: “It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me. I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

Police said three of the dead, including Bing, were found in the break room. One of the slain victims was found near the front of the store. Three others were taken to hospitals where they died.

Tyler, who started working at Walmart two months ago and had worked with Bing just a night earlier, said she never had a negative encounter with him, but others told her he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing people up for no reason.

“He just liked to pick, honestly. I think he just looked for little things ... because he had the authority. That’s just the type of person that he was. That’s what a lot of people said about him,” she said.

Kendall Warner Virginia police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake.

Employee Jessie Wilczewski told Norfolk television station WAVY that she hid under the table, and Bing looked and pointed his gun at her. He told her to go home, and she left.

Police said the dead included a 16-year-old boy whose name was being withheld because of his age. The other victims were identified as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.

It was not immediately clear whether they were workers or shoppers.

The attack was the second time in a little more than a week that Virginia has experienced a major shooting. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip on Nov. 13. Two other students were wounded.

Virginia DMV/Chesapeake Police The gunman was identified as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010.

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city,” Mayor Rick West said in a statement posted on the city's Twitter account Wednesday. “Chesapeake is a tight-knit community, and we are all shaken by this news.”

A database run by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows this year has been especially violent.

The US has now had 40 mass killings so far in 2022, compared with 45 for all of 2019. The database defines a mass killing as at least four people killed, not including the killer.

The Virginia shooting comes three days after a gunman opened fire at a gay bar in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17.

That shooter was arrested after patrons at the club tackled him to the ground.

The shootings also come in a year when the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday night's shooting also brought back memories of another at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman who targeted Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso, Texas, and killed 22 people.

A 911 call about the shooting came in just after 10pm. Solesky did not know how many shoppers were inside, whether the gunman was working or whether a security guard was present.

Joetta Jeffery told CNN that she received text messages from her mother who was inside the store when the shots were fired. Her mother, Betsy Umphlett, was not injured.

“I’m crying, I’m shaking,” Jeffery said. “I had just talked to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, then this text came in.”

One man was seen wailing at a hospital after learning that his brother was dead, and others shrieked as they left a conference centre set up as a family reunification centre, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Camille Buggs, a former Walmart employee, told the newspaper she went to the conference centre seeking information about her former co-workers.

Kendall Warner Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski speaks about a mass shooting at a Walmart.

“You always say you don’t think it would happen in your town, in your neighbourhood, in your store – in your favourite store, and that’s the thing that has me shocked,” Buggs said.

Walmart tweeted early Wednesday that it was “shocked at this tragic event”.

In the aftermath of the El Paso shooting, Walmart made a decision in September 2019 to discontinue sales of certain kinds of ammunition and asked that customers no longer openly carry firearms in its stores.

It stopped selling handgun ammunition as well as short-barrel rifle ammunition, such as the .223 calibre and 5.56 calibre used in military style weapons. Walmart also discontinued handgun sales in Alaska.

The company had stopped selling handguns in the mid-1990s in every state but Alaska. The latest move marked its complete exit from that business and allowed it to focus on hunting rifles and related ammunition only.

Many of its stores are in rural areas where hunters depend on Walmart to get their equipment.