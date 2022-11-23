'We are shocked': Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia, US

Virginia police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake.

A shooting at a Walmart store in Virginia left several people dead and wounded, though the exact numbers were not immediately known, police in the US said. The shooter was among the dead, officials reported.

Investigators believe the shooter was an employee or former employee of the store who opened fire on other staff in a break room, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10.15pm (local time) and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Officer Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims, he said.

READ MORE:

* How the Colorado mass shooting unfolded - and ended - inside Club Q

* Sandy Hook families sued Alex Jones – then he started moving money around

* 911 call in University of Idaho killings came from one of surviving roommates’ cellphones

* After nearly 40 years in prison, US man has 1983 murder conviction overturned



Kendall Warner Chesapeake Police Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski speaks about a mass shooting at a Walmart.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, he said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now”.

One person was reportedly found dead outside the front entrance.

There was a large police presence outside the Walmart store following a shooting.

Kosinski said he doesn’t believe police fired shots, but he could not say whether the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart are being treated at a local hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store,” Walmart tweeted early Wednesday. “We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” the tweet said.

There was a large police presence at the store following the attack. Officers were understood to be searching for victims while securing the scene.

The Virginia shooting comes three days after a gunman opened fire at a gay bar in Colorado, killing five people and wounding 17. That shooter was arrested after patrons at the club tackled him to the ground.

The shootings also come in a year when the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting also brought back memories of another shooting at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people. Walmart didn’t have a security guard on duty that day.

US Senator Mark Warner tweeted that he is “sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.”

State Senator Louise Lucas echoed Warner's sentiment tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district".