Canadian paramedic who tried to save crash victim learns it was her daughter

A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end.

Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on November 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died three days later.

She was unrecognisable because of her injuries.

It wasn’t until Erickson got home at the end of the day that she was met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RMCP) officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.

READ MORE:

* 'I've delivered two babies over the phone and helped save a lot of lives': What it's like on the other end of a 111 call

* First pictures: 'They were running out of beach' – dramatic rescue of pair who drove off cliff

* Woman who helped at fatal Rangitata crash wants family to know child was not alone

* Canadian woman who killed daughter sentenced to life in prison



Erickson shared her grief with reporters, describing her daughter as a success at everything she set her mind to, an avid swimmer who had aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

“She was a fighter and she fought until the day that she died and she was beautiful. She was so beautiful. If she ever put an effort into anything she would always succeed at it,” said Erickson at an Airdrie Firehall with family, paramedics, police officers and firefighters standing behind her in a show of support.

"Every first responder can relate to the pain that we're feeling,” she added.

"Nobody wants to go through anything like this, and I just want my baby girl's memory to live on, and I want everybody to know how much she meant to us and how much she means to all my co-workers."

Jeff McIntosh/AP Paramedic Jayme Erickson who was called to a crash last week and didn't know she was trying to save her own daughter because the injuries were too severe, is comforted by her husband Sean Erickson, as she speaks to the media.

Richard Reed, a friend and flight paramedic, broke down a number of times as he recounted Erickson attending the scene where a car had lost control and was struck by an oncoming truck.

Reed said the driver was able to get out of the car, but the female passenger was trapped with serious injuries.

Erickson was the first person on the scene.

He said Erickson knew the girl was in trouble and sat there until she was extricated and transported to hospital by air ambulance, still unaware of who it was.

ERICKSON FAMILY Due to the severity of Montana's injuries, the paramedic was unaware she was responding to her only child.

“On her way back she expressed her grief and frustration to her partner, knowing that later a family would likely lose their daughter, sister and grandchild,” Reed said.

“A short time after arriving home, there was a knock on the door. It was the RCMP.”

“On entering the room, to her horror, she found the girl that she had sat with in the back of the crumpled vehicle keeping alive, so the family could say goodbye, and due to the extent of her injuries was unrecognisable, was Jayme’s own daughter,” he added.

“Jayme unknowingly was keeping her own daughter alive."

Jeff McIntosh/AP Paramedic Jayme Erickson fought back tears as she spoke about her daughter.

Despite the tragedy, Erickson said her daughter was able to share “one last gift” as she was able to donate her organs.

"Of her organs, two of them that were donated were life-saving, and we're so happy to know that our baby girl is living on through others ... In the wake of this tragedy, she has saved other people,” Erickson said.

"We know it's what she would have wanted and we are so proud of her."