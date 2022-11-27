Man survives incredible 15-hour ordeal stranded at sea after falling overboard a cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

A man has cheated death, surviving an incredible 15 hours in the water after he fell overboard from a cruise ship - without a life-jacket.﻿

Travis Rhea of the US Coast Guard said the man had fallen from the Carnival Valour before it headed into the Gulf of Mexico.

US Coast Guard District 8 A man has been rescued after falling overboard on a cruise ship.

﻿"At 2.30am on Thursday, Thanksgiving, we received notification of a missing passenger," Rhea told Australian TV show Today.

﻿"We immediately issued our urgent machine information broadcast. That essentially alerts all mariners in the vicinity to keep a lookout.

"We also launched all available resources to assist in the search for the individual. We launched a plane, a helicopter and a 45-foot response boat."

Rhea, who was the pilot on the rescue mission, said it had taken hours before they spotted the man.

﻿"We were probably in the air for about four hours before finding it in the water."

Today Travis Rhea of the US Coast Guard spoke about the daring rescue, saying the man's “will to live” kept him alive.

Rhea said it was the man's "will to live" that had left him to survive so long.

"Based on the circumstance and the length of him being in the water, 15-plus hours in the conditions, three to five-foot seas, 23C water temperature - simply his will to survive," he said.

"He was obviously exhausted, very tired. He was cold. Mild hypothermia.

David Grunfeld/AP The Carnival cruise ship Valor. Carnival officials said the man was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day after he walked away from his sister at a bar the night before.

"We got him on to the helicopter, he was just so tired and hypothermic and nauseous, so it was difficult for us to communicate with him once we got him on the helicopter."

This story was originally published on 9News.com.au and is republished with permission.