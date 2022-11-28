12-year-old boy dies playing Russian roulette in the US

Police say Markell Noah, 12, was playing Russian roulette with friends before his death.

A 12-year-old boy in the US is dead after playing Russian roulette with peers in Mississippi, police say.

Jackson's Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT-TV.

His body was located in an abandoned house on Friday night (local time) after he was initially reported missing,

Officers arrested two juveniles and one adult later that day.

Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the 21-year-old is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Noah’s grieving family members dispute he had been involved in a game of Russian roulette in the lead-up to his death, The Independent reports.

A family member stated that Noah had received a text at 2am on the morning he went missing and left his home to meet two other boys.

No further details were given at the time, with police saying the investigation was ongoing.