Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal at risk as husband refuses to pay

Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal against her 20-year jail sentence for sex trafficking is on the brink of collapse after her estranged husband refused to pay her legal fees.

Scott Borgerson, 46, who married Maxwell, 60, in secret in 2016 and ended the relationship over the phone when she was in jail awaiting trial, has ignored her requests to pay a US$900,000 (NZ$1.44 million) legal bill and a further US$1m to challenge her conviction, according to The Sun.

Until the money is transferred, her legal team cannot work on the appeal against her 20-year prison sentence for trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier who killed himself in jail.

Maxwell's appeal must be filed by the end of January or the disgraced socialite could face the prospect of dying behind bars.

READ MORE:

* Ghislaine Maxwell speaks from prison, says she feels 'so bad' for 'dear friend' Prince Andrew

* 'She enjoyed the power': Victim recounts Ghislaine Maxwell's role in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

* Ghislaine Maxwell calls meeting Jeffrey Epstein the 'greatest regret of my life' in message to victims

* A timeline of the Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell scandal



Borgerson controls what remains of Maxwell's fortune after she transferred £20m into a trust fund before her arrest in 2020, including £12.6m from the sale of her New York home.

He recently met Maxwell's brother Kevin at the New York office of her lawyers, Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins. The Sun reported that Borgerson was “being difficult” but vowed to send the money.

“Her lawyers have not been paid. That is a serious matter in itself,” a source told the newspaper. “Worse, she needs to come up with $1m to fund the appeal. Scott's given nothing.”

Friends have suggested that Borgerson is trying to force Maxwell to improve his payoff in any divorce settlement. Borgerson has dismissed the claims as “spin” and “fake news”.

Supplied Ghislaine Maxwell planned to appeal her sentence for trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein (left), the convicted sex offender and financier who killed himself in jail.

A friend of Maxwell told The Mail on Sunday: “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money. She is in jail ... not much she can do from there.”

Maxwell and Borgerson are said to have met in Iceland in 2013 and married three years later. “Her brothers were astonished to find out that not only was she married, but she had made all her money over to Scott,” a source close to the family told the newspaper.

Borgerson did not visit Maxwell in jail and refused to attend her trial.

The reports come days after victims of abuse by Epstein sued Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, accusing the banks of facilitating his sex-trafficking ring and ignoring warnings about their client. The lawsuits claim the banks turned a blind eye for financial gain.

The case against JP Morgan alleges that the bank also held accounts for Maxwell, and that she received more than $30m between 1999 and 2007 in return for helping with the trafficking ring.

THE TIMES, LONDON