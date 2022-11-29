World's largest active volcano, Hawaii's Mauna Loa, starts to erupt for first time in 38 years

The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, has began spewing ash and debris, with residents warned to prepare for a possible eruption and lava flows.

The eruption began on Monday (NZT) in the summit caldera of the volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, after a series fairly large earthquakes around the volcano, which last erupted in 1984

Time-lapse video of the eruption shows molten lava lighting up the caldera, moving across it like waves on the ocean.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned residents at risk from lava flows to review their eruption preparation.

While no evacuation has yet been ordered, residents are being warned to get ready.

Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii, the southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago.

But while magma has moved to the surface, lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren't threatening nearby communities for the time being, Ken Hon, the scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcanos Observatory, said.

Some photos suggested the south end of the caldera had overflowed a few kilometres out of the caldera, Hon said.

In some previous eruptions, lava has overflowed the caldera but never made it close to populated areas.

“We don’t want to try and second guess the volcano ... We have to let it actually show us what it’s going to do and then we inform people of what is happening ASAP,” Hon said.

Hawaii County Civil Defence announced it has opened shelters in Kailua-Kona and Pahala because it has reports of people self-evacuating along the South Kona coast.

“At this time, it’s not a time to be alarmed,” Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said.

Scientists will now have to wait to see if the situation spreads beyond the summit. The average Mauna Loa eruption lasts a couple of weeks.

USGS Hawaii County Civil Defence announced it has opened shelters.

Portions of the Big Island were under an ashfall advisory issued by the US National Weather Service, which said up to a 6 millimetres of ash could accumulate in some areas.

Mauna Loa, rising 4169 metres above sea level, is the much larger neighbour to Kilauea volcano, which erupted in a residential neighbourhood and destroyed 700 homes in 2018.

Some of its slopes are much steeper than Kilauea’s - so when it erupts, lava can flow much faster.

During a 1950 eruption, the mountain’s lava travelled 24km to the ocean in less than three hours.

Richard B. Moore/USGS Pictured: The volcanoes last eruption, in 1984.

Tourism is the economic engine for Hawaii, but Roth predicted few problems for those on vacation during the eruption.

“If it does go into one of the rift zones, it’s going to impact a very small area of the island,” he said. “It will be spectacular where it is, but the chances of it really interrupting the visitor industry – very, very slim.”

For some, the eruption might cut down on some travel time, even if there is more vog, or volcanic smog caused by higher sulphur dioxide emissions.

“But the good thing is you don’t have to drive from Kona over to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see an eruption anymore,” Roth said. “You can just look out your window at night and you’ll be able to see Mauna Loa erupting.”