Mike Pence says Donald Trump should apologise for dinner with anti-Semite, and Ye West

Former President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight over a dinner party with controversial guests.

Former US vice president Mike Pence says Donald Trump has “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and Kanye West.

Pence called on Trump to apologise in the wake of his meeting last week at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist with a long history of espousing anti-Semitic and white nationalist views.

The episode is serving as an early test of whether party leaders will continue to rally behind Trump as he embarks on yet another campaign for the White House after they have spent much of the last eight years being asked to respond to the controversies he's created.

Trump has said he didn't know who Fuentes was before the meeting. But he has so far refused to acknowledge or denounce the positions of either Fuentes or Ye, who has made his own series of anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, leading to his suspension from social media platforms and the end of his ties with major companies like Adidas.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table and I think he should apologise for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification,” Pence said in an interview with NewsNation's Leland Vittert that aired Monday (Tuesday NZT).

Still, Pence, who is considering his own potential run against his former boss, said he does not believe Trump is anti-Semitic or racist and said he would not have served as Trump's vice president if he was.

The decision to criticise Trump's actions – but still defend the man himself – underscores the former president's continued hold on the party, even as he finds himself at a moment of intense vulnerability. Many of the party's top fundraisers and strategists blame him for their worse-than-expected showing in this year’s midterm elections and increasingly say they believe it is time to move on. At the same time, Trump remains deeply popular with the GOP base, and even candidates hoping to challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination risk alienating those voters if they criticise him too strongly.

Nicole Hester/AP Nick Fuentes, far-right activist, holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol, in Lansing, Michigan in 2020.

Some, like Senator Thom Tillis, blamed Trump's staff for allowing Fuentes to join the dinner, even though no staff had attended.

“If he wasn’t familiar with him, then whoever had responsibility for knowing the backgrounds of the people in the room, I hope they are already fired,” Tillis told reporters at the Capitol.

When asked if Trump should apologise, he said, “I’ll leave that to President Trump.”

Still others were less equivocal.

John Locher/AP Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised Donald Trump over the recent dinner.

“President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist anti-Semites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party,” tweeted Senator Bill Cassidy.

“There’s no room for anti-Semitism or white supremacy in the Republican Party. Period,” added Florida Senator Rick Scott, who ran the party's Senate campaign committee this cycle.

Others were more dismissive. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime Trump ally, said: “Yeah, the meeting was bad. He shouldn’t have done it.” But he added that “there’s a double standard about this kind of stuff and I don’t think it will matter in terms of his political future”.

Senator Josh Hawley said he supposed Trump can “have dinner with whomever he wants to have dinner with, but I wouldn’t have dinner with him. I’ll put it that way”.

Ashley Landis/AP Kanye West, now known as Ye, had a meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week.

Still others, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others considering challenging Trump for the GOP nomination, remained silent.

The meeting had already been criticised by prominent Jewish organisations as well as Trump's former ambassador to Israel. But until Monday, few Republicans had weighed in. They included former New Jersey Govenor Chris Christie, another potential Trump 2024 rival, who told The New York Times that the dinner was “just another example of an awful lack of judgment from Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, make him an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024”.

Retiring Arkansas Govenor Asa Hutchinson, who is also mulling a White House run, called the meeting “very troubling” on CNN Sunday and said “it shouldn’t happen”.

“When you meet with people, you empower. And that’s what you have to avoid. You want to diminish their strength, not empower them. Stay away from them,” he said.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another potential 2024 rival, denounced anti-Semitism as “a cancer,” but did not directly reference the dinner or the president under whom he served.