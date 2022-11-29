US driver dies in fireworks inferno after crashing into store

A driver has died in the US state of Florida after crashing into a fireworks store, setting it ablaze and sending fireworks shooting into the air.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon (local time) and involved two vehicles crashing into each other and entering the car park of the fireworks store, officials said.

One of the vehicles stopped in the car park while the other collided with the store, engulfing the car in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local residents Michael Geddis and Mary McLaughlin told Florida Today they tried to help, but as the fire grew out of control they withdrew.

“I pulled up, and we both ran out to see if we could help someone. When the fireworks started, we turned. They were shooting as far as that truck there,” Geddis said, pointing to a vehicle in another car park.

“It was like a horror show,” McLaughlin added.

Employees who were inside the store at the time of the crash made it out safely, officials said.

Firefighters were expected to work overnight on Monday amid the wreckage.