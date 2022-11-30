Raider v radar: America poised to unveil its stealthiest bomber yet

For years the US company building a new generation of strategic stealth bomber has operated in secrecy, giving only hints through artist's impressions.

The veil of mystery is about to be lifted, with the debut on Friday (local time) of the B-21 Raider, which will form the backbone of America's airborne nuclear force.

The launch takes place at Palmdale, California, where Northrop Grumman, the company selected to design the bomber, has been developing the programme.

Although the flying-wing shape will be similar to the B-2 Spirit bomber built more than 30 years ago, the Raider is smaller and more finely designed, making it far more difficult to spot by enemy radar. If the revolutionary B-2 was super-stealthy, the B-21 is expected to be barely visible in combat operations.

Much of the focus during the design was on survivability. With America's potential adversaries developing and deploying sophisticated air-defence systems, the B-21 Raider will need to be capable of penetrating the toughest defences without being targeted.

Like the B-2, which has been used in nearly every conflict in the past 30 years, including Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, the B-21 will be capable of carrying both precision-guided conventional and nuclear bomb payloads.

With a hundred B-21s planned at a cost of US$550 million (NZ$886m) each - at 2010 prices - it will eventually replace the B-2 and the older B-1 bombers.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN The new B-21 Raider stealth bomber is due to be unveiled.

The B-1 is no longer nuclear-capable.

The B-21 will not be replacing one of America's oldest aircraft, the B-52H Stratofortress bomber, which has been given numerous engine and avionics updates to ensure it stays operational.

Although both Russia and China are building elaborate weapon systems and next-generation strategic bombers, the B-21 will be the most advanced military aircraft.

"With the capability to hold targets at risk anywhere in the world, this weapon system is critical to our national security," Doug Young, the vice-president of Northrop Grumman's strike division, said at an air, space and cyberdefence conference.

- THE TIMES, LONDON