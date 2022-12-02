Mystery shrouds Idaho uni murders as victims' families grieve and heal

The parents of some of the Idaho murder victims have spoken about their loss and pain at vigils held in the US.

Four university students were stabbed to death in their beds on November 13 (local time) in a crime that’s shocked the US, with police still yet to name a person of interest in the case.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in their rental home near campus in the quiet university town of Moscow, Idaho, last month.

Hundreds of university students and victims’ family members mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium on Wednesday night (local time), with family passing on messages of love and unity to the students.

“The only cure to pain is love – it's the only thing that's going to heal us; it's the only thing that's going to heal you,” Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. “That will make a difference, and that's something they can see where they're at right now: That you changed your life a little bit, that you're a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder.”

Ben Mogen, Madison's father, told the crowd in Moscow that she was his only child, so “everything she ever did was such a big deal.” Talking about “Maddie,” was his pride, Mogen said, and the two loved attending music concerts together.

“When I would meet people ever since she was first born, and they would say, ‘Tell me about yourself,’ the first thing I would say is, ‘I have this daughter – here's a picture of her, she's on the dean's list at college, she works hard, she has all these friends at her sorority,’” Mogen said.

Instagram An Instagram photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Madison's best friend was Kaylee. The girls met as sixth graders (11-12 years old), Kaylee's father Goncalves told the crowd, and were inseparable friends from that moment on.

“They went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually got into the same apartment together,” Steve Goncalves said. “And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”

“It's a shame and it hurts, but the beauty of the two always being together comforts us,” he said.

Xana Kernodle's family was unable to attend the vigil.

August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP Lewis-Clark State College students and others pay their respects at a vigil for the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow, held at their campus in Lewiston, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Ethan Chapin's mother, Stacy Chapin, fought back tears as she said she was there with her husband and with Ethan's triplet brother and sister.

Like other families, the Chapin family always tried to eat dinner together when time allowed and spent countless hours taking the kids to various sporting events when they were younger. The triplets chose the University of Idaho because they wanted a small town and a beautiful campus with a thriving Greek system, she said.

Now, despite the terrible circumstances of Ethan's death, the family is “eternally grateful that we spent so much time with him,” Chapin said.

“That's the most important message we have for you and your families – it's make sure that you spend as much time as possible with those people, because time is precious and it's something you can't get back,” Chapin said.

Fears that the killer could strike again has prompted many students to finish the semester by taking online classes from the perceived safety of their hometowns.

As a result, similar scenes played out across the state as simultaneous candlelight vigils were held in multiple cities. In downtown Boise, several hundred people cupped their hands around candle flames outside a University of Idaho's building. High schools in some cities lit up their athletic fields in a sign of solidarity. Homeowners were urged to leave their porch lights on as a gesture of support.

Little new information has been released about the investigation into the killings. A county coroner said the four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Investigators have yet to find the fixed-blade knife used in the killings.

Ted S. Warren/AP People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed, hold up their phones during a moment of silence.

Govenor Brad Little announced last week that he was directing up to US$1 million in state emergency funds for the investigation. The FBI has assigned 44 people to the case – half of them stationed in Moscow – and the Idaho State Police has 15 troopers helping with community patrols and another 20 investigators working the case.

Local law enforcement agencies have seen an uptick in calls reporting suspicious behaviour.

“We understand there is a sense of fear in our community,” the Moscow Police Department wrote on November 27. Since the killings, the number of people requesting welfare checks, in which an officer is sent to check on a person's wellbeing, has doubled.

Ted S. Warren/AP Stacy Chapin talks about her son, Ethan Chapin, who was one of four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13.

The university has also seen an increase in people calling its “Vandal Care” phone line to report that they were struggling or worried someone else was struggling with an issue, the university's Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said.

“While I personally am very confident that the police will resolve (the deaths), until that happens, no-one is resting easy,” he said. “There's someone out there that took the lives of four of our Vandals, and we don't know who they are. We don't know where they are.”