FedEx delivery driver's alleged kidnapping, murder of US girl 'crime of opportunity' while working, sheriff says

A FedEx driver is believed to have kidnapped and killed 7-year-old in “a crime of opportunity” while delivering a package outside her home this week, a local sheriff says.

The body of Athena Strand was found Friday (local time) near her home, AP reports.

Strand Family Handout Athena Strand, 7, was found dead near her Texas home after she was kidnapped, police said.

FedEx delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing the girl and telling police where to find her body, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Although Athena’s cause of death hasn’t been determined, “we do believe she died by his hand,” Akin said in an exclusive interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

READ MORE:

* A US FedEx driver dumped more than 400 packages into an Alabama stream

* US teen Jayme Closs has no link to suspected kidnapper: Grandfather

* US teen reunited with her birth mother – who then tortured and killed her, police say

* Recovery 'just beginning' for US girl abducted by teacher, says lawyer



It does not appear that the child was hit by the FedEx truck, he said.

Complete autopsy results from the medical examiner’s office could take a couple of weeks, the sheriff said.

Investigators believe Athena died within an hour of her abduction.

When asked about Horner’s motive for abducting the girl, Akin said: “To me, it’s a crime of opportunity.”

Police said Horner did not know Athena or her family.

Athena had been missing for about 48 hours when her body was found along the water’s edge of the Trinity River near Boyd on Friday evening.

Wise County Sheriff's Office/AP Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges after confessing to killing a 7-year-old Texas girl and telling authorities where to find her body.

A tip led authorities to Horner, Akin said.

Horner confessed to the crime and told police where to find her body, the sheriff said.

Akin said he doesn’t expect further updates Saturday on the investigation, which is almost complete.

Law enforcement is working on turning the case over to prosecutors to formally file charges.

Horner is expected to be charged by the state of Texas with capital murder of a person under 10 years old and aggravated kidnapping.

He isn’t expected to face federal charges, though the FBI provided valuable assistance to the investigation, Akin said.

Investigators have had conversations with the district attorney’s office about seeking the death penalty in this case, the sheriff said.

The girl's stepmother had reported her missing on Wednesday from the family home near Paradise on the northwestern outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Horner, 31, is from Fort Worth and does not appear to have a prior criminal record in Tarrant or Wise counties.

He remained in the Wise County Jail on Saturday with bond set at US$1.5 million. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

James Dwyer, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas field office, said FedEx cooperated with investigators.

FedEx issued a statement late Friday, saying, “Words cannot describe our shock and sorrow at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we continue to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. At this time, any further questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

- Fort Worth Star-Telegram, additional reporting AP