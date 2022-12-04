TikTok star Noodle the Pug, known for his 'bones or no bones' ritual, has died aged 14

TikTok star Noodle the Pug has passed away at age 14.

TikTok-famous canine Noodle the Pug, best known for his “bones or no bones” predictions, has died at age 14.

Noodle’s owner, Jonathan Graziano, announced his passing in a TikTok video on Sunday.

“This is incredibly sad,” Graziano said.

“It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.”

“Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know, and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”

Noodle passed away in Graziano’s arms and lived for 14 and a half years, Graziano said.

“He made millions of people happy,” he said.

“Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us.”

Noodle amassed 4.5 million followers after Graziano began posting daily videos of the elderly pug on TikTok in 2021.

In the videos, Graziano would prop Noodle up and see if he remained standing or flopped back over.

If he stayed upright, it would be a “bones” day – code for a productive day. On the other hand, a “no bones” day, where Noodle flopped down, would be a day of rest and relaxation.

Graziano began posting the videos less frequently in September after Noodle’s health deteriorated.

Thousands of fans shared their condolences in the comments of Graziano’s TikTok.