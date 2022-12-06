Watch live: Lava spews from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano

The world's largest active volcano is continuing to spew ash and lava as it erupts in Hawaii.

Mauna Loa began erupting last week after a series fairly large earthquakes around the volcano. It last erupted in 1984.

On Tuesday, it continues to erupt and the United States Geological Survey has provided a live stream of fissure 3 erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone.

Mauna Loa is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii, the southernmost island in the Hawaiian archipelago.

According to the USGS website, fissure 3 is feeding a lava flow advancing slowly northward towards the Daniel K Inouye Highway (Saddle Road).

“The lava flow has reached relatively flat ground causing it to slow down significantly over the past several days, as expected,” it said.