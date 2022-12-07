Cheat sheet: Hawaii's erupting Mauna Loa volcano

The above is a livestream of Mauna Loa. From time to time cloud may obscure the volcano.

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, began erupting on November 27, its first eruption since 1984. It has been spewing lava ever since.

What does the name Mauna Loa mean?

Mauna Loa translates as "Long Mountain."

USGS Live Stream The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is continuing to spew ash and lava as it erupts in Hawaii.

Is the volcano showing any signs of slowing down?

No.

Is the lava heading for any houses or roads?

Yes – it’s heading toward a major highway, but slowly. “The leading edge of the lava flow continues to have minimal movement … and is approximately 2 miles (3km) from Daniel K Inouye highway,” – the quickest route connecting both sides of the island – the hazards website of the County of Hawaii said on Wednesday (NZT).

Can the lava flows be stopped?

Not really. In the past, prayer, and even bombs and walls have been tried to stop the lava flows from Hawaii’s volcanoes, AP reports. The US air force in the past dropped 20 600-pound demolition bombs as well as other charges – but it’s doubtful this achieved anything.

Mauna Loa tends to erupt more lava more quickly than the other volcano in the area, Kīlauea, so “produces voluminous, fast-moving lava flows,” the US Geological Survey says.

Did someone say ‘hair’ is one of the hazards?

This is Pele’s hair, which are thin glass fibres that can be formed during the eruption and are a hazard. The strands can be long but incredibly thin – as little as one seventieth the width of a human hair.

How often has Maua Loa erupted in the past?

Mauna Loa has erupted on average, every 6 years over the last 3000 years, the US Geological Survey says - however, since 1843, it has erupted 33 times, averaging one eruption every 5 years.

Lava from the eruption in 1855-1856 nearly devastated the city of Hilo, while the most spectacular eruption is said to have been in 1950, where lava quickly reached the sea.