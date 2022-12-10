Missing US child Aspen Jeter found safe in South Carolina, father faces murder charge, sheriff says

Police in the US say 5-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found safe, after her mother was found dead in their home on November 24.

A missing US child from South Carolina has been found safe, while her father is now facing a murder charge, the Orangeburg County sheriff announced.

It had been nearly two weeks since 5-year-old Aspen Jeter was reported missing and her mother’s body was found inside their Orangeburg home on November 24.

Antar Antonio Jeter, 46, was believed to have his child, and they were spotted twice in North Carolina last week, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Aspen has a rare neurological disorder that leaves her unable to speak or move on her own, according to attorney Justin Bamberg, who was hired to assist the girl’s family in their search.

On Friday, Aspen was found by local police in Danville, Virginia. Jeter was taken into custody without incident and will be charged with murder as well as theft of a motor vehicle, said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Working with the FBI and the US Marshal Service, law enforcement officers were able to identify transactions linked to Jeter that happened in Danville on Thursday night. Local police then located a vehicle matching the description of a car driven by Jeter in a local hospital car park.

“In similar cases that have happened, there have not been happy endings,” Ravenell said Friday. “I got my Christmas present early.”

Law enforcement officers began searching for the child on Thanksgiving when her mother’s body was found in an Orangeburg home during a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Antar Antonio Jeter was believed to be travelling with his daughter Aspen Jeter. He is now facing a murder charge.

An autopsy showed that 46-year-old Crystal Jumper was shot in the upper body. The woman’s death is considered a homicide, the sheriff’s office said on November 25.

Jumper had not been seen since November 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeter had been staying with Aspen and her mother at the home, according to an incident report. Jumper’s cousin, who requested the welfare check, told deputies Jeter was there “due to his lights being cut off at his residence,” according to the incident report.

The cousin also told deputies Jumper and Jeter “do not get along with each other,” the incident report said.

On Friday, Bamberg said Aspen Jeter would “be all right” once she is reunited with her family. Although her mother is dead and her father is likely to now be incarcerated, Bamberg said he would work to keep Aspen out of the foster care system.

“Because of her condition, she likely does not understand what’s happening,” Bamberg said.

- The State