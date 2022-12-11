Scientists lower alert for Hawaii's Mauna Loa, say eruption could end

Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island from a warning to a watch and said the mountain's first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end.

The US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a bulletin on Saturday that the eruption on the mountain's northeast rift zone was continuing, but lava output and volcanic gas emissions were “greatly reduced”.

“High eruption rates will not resume based on past eruptive behaviour and current behaviour suggests that the eruption may end soon,” the observatory said. “However, an inflationary trend of Mauna Loa’s summit is accompanying the decreased activity and there is a small possibility that the eruption could continue at very low eruptive rates.”

Meanwhile, it said, a lava flow front had “stagnated” nearly 3km from Saddle Road, the vital highway that residents and tourists alike use to travel between the city of Hilo on the east side of the island and coastal resorts to the west.

Marco Garcia/AP Spectators watch the lava flow down the mountain from the Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii on Wednesday. Scientist say the mountain's first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end.

Scientists said earlier this week that the road was no longer under imminent threat from the lava, allaying fears previously that it could be cut off.

Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock November 27 after being quiet for 38 years, drawing onlookers to take in the incandescent spectacle and setting some nerves on edge early on amongst people who've lived through destructive eruptions. For many Native Hawaiians, the phenomenon has a deep yet very personal cultural significance.

US Geological Survey/AP Fissure 3 is seen erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday. The world's largest volcano continues to erupt but scientists say lava is no longer feeding the flow front that has been creeping towards a crucial highway.

The observatory said its scientists were continuing to monitor the volcano closely, and flight restrictions remained in place in the area up to 457 meters above ground level.

Gregory Bull/AP A woman records with her phone as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts. Lava output and volcanic gas emissions are now greatly reduced.

Gregory Bull/AP Ashlyn Nadeau, left, stands next to her husband, Casey Nadeau, second from left; Jessica Doyle, second from right, and Justin Potter, right, as they take a picture below the Mauna Loa volcano on Friday.