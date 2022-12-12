US Congressman, 25, is too debt-ridden to rent apartment

He is the first Gen Z politician elected to the US Congress and a rising star of the Democratic Party, but Maxwell Frost has discovered that his celebrity is no guarantee of a place in Washington DC’s inflated property market.

The Florida Democrat, elected to the House of Representatives in last month’s midterm elections, is struggling to find accommodation in the nation’s capital, revealing that he was rejected for an apartment last week because of his bad credit score.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Frost, 25, who takes office next month, said he had “applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad”.

“He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” a frustrated Frost said.

J Scott Applewhite/AP Maxwell Frost is the first Gen Z politician elected to the US Congress.

Frost drove an Uber to pay his bills as he campaigned, but said it had not been enough to prevent him racking up debts. Like many Americans, particularly the young, that damaged his credit score, which underpins the US financial system, and is essential for securing loans and renting property.

“I have bad credit cause I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half,” Frost said. “I quit my full-time job because I knew ... I’d need to be a full-time candidate ... It’s not right but it’s what we had to do.”

US political campaign laws bar candidates from paying themselves a direct salary. “So most of the run, you have no [money] coming in unless you work a second job,” Frost said.

Frost has declined to name the building or company that turned him down, but has revealed the apartment was in the Navy Yard district, about a mile from his new workplace in the US Capitol. Average monthly rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the area climbed to US$2800 (NZ$4370) this year, a 13% rise from 2021.

Frost noted that he was in a privileged position compared with most Americans his age, because his credit score will improve once he begins receiving his congressional salary.

He said his difficulties underscored that the system remained unfairly stacked against low-earning Americans. “We have to do better,” he said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat representative for New York, who became the youngest woman elected to the House in 2018, aged 29, has also voiced concerns. She left her job as a bartender to campaign full-time and struggled to find accommodation in Washington.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment?” Ocasio-Cortez complained to The New York Times at the time.

Bennie Thompson, a Democrat representative for Mississippi, introduced a bill in 2018 to stop members from sleeping in their offices to save on rent.

“I wouldn’t want to be entertained in somebody’s bedroom,” Thompson said at the time.

THE TIMES, LONDON