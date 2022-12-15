‘You think I don’t know how f...ing old I am?’ Frustrated Joe Biden snaps over age questions

Joe Biden has complained that people are focusing too much on his age as he decides whether to run for a second term.

The US president recently lashed out, telling an ally: "You think I don’t know how f...ing old I am?” according to Politico.

It was an indication that Biden is becoming increasingly frustrated by suggestions from Republicans, and some Democrats, that he is too old to run again.

Biden turned 80 last month and is already the first octogenarian US president. Ronald Reagan was 77 when he finished his second term.

If he wins re-election in 2024, Biden would be 86 by the time he eventually leaves office.

A friend who has known Biden for decades previously told The Telegraph that his "clutch has slipped a little".

Another Democrat former senior White House official told The Telegraph they would like to see a Democrat nominee from the "next generation".

Current White House officials have sought to play down Biden's age as an issue, suggesting they have trouble keeping up with him.

However, celebrations for his 80th birthday were muted compared with the 50th birthdays Barack Obama and Bill Clinton marked in office.

A series of gaffes and stumbles has fuelled public discussion about Biden's age.

That has included tripping on the steps of Air Force One, falling off his bicycle, and asking if a deceased congresswoman was in the audience as he gave a speech.