University of Idaho murders one month on: No suspects, no weapon, no motive

An Instagram photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

The case of four US university students who were stabbed to death as they slept, while two other flatmates were left unharmed, has left a community desperate for answers.

The killings happened a month ago in the college town of Moscow, Idaho (population 25,000) but police investigators have no suspect, no weapons and no motive.

Now a parent of one of four victims killed in the early hours of a Sunday morning in November is sharing details with the media that detectives have said could compromise the investigation.

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, has called the police “cowards” for not sharing more information about the brutal killings with the public.

The victims

All four victims were University of Idaho students and members of fraternities and sororities: Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20. The women were flatmates.

Their bodies were found around noon Sunday, November 13. It’s believed the victims were killed between 3 and 4am.

Ted S. Warren/AP Bracelets with the names of the four slain University of Idaho students are displayed on a table at a vigil for the victims on November 30, in Moscow, Idaho.

The survivors

The two surviving female flatmates are Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke. They had been out in Moscow separately on Saturday night, November 12, and returned home by about 1am Sunday. The two did not wake up until later that day.

The 911 emergency call came from inside the house from one of the two surviving flatmates’ cellphones, local police said.

Police arrived shortly thereafter and found all four victims. They are also aware of multiple phone calls made after 2am from victims Mogen and Goncalves to a male.

Police confirmed the two survivors were not involved in the crime.

The grieving dad

Steve Goncalves is the father of Kaylee Goncalves. He’s the one who called the police “cowards”. He also described “big open gouges” after he spoke to the coroner who told him the students’ deaths were quick.

Goncalves said his daughter’s injuries “definitely did not match” the wounds of fellow victim Madison Mogen. He said his daughter was stabbed in the liver and lungs.

Ted S. Warren/AP Steve Goncalves talks about his daughter, Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of four University of Idaho students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho.

The police chief

Moscow Police Chief James Fry told media it was not a hostage situation and said no murder weapon has been found. Moscow's small police force hadn't had a murder for more than seven years.

They are keen to find the killer or killers, but one month on, law enforcement still has not publicly identified a suspect. Police are searching for a large, fixed-blade military-style knife in connection with the killings.

In the most recent statement from law enforcement on Thursday, investigators were combing through a massive list of potential witness vehicles and asking for more information from the public.

The house

Zach Wilkinson/AP Officers investigate the deaths of the four students at their home south of the university campus on Monday, November 14, in Moscow, Idaho.

The Idaho murder house was a rental where parties were regularly thrown.

The ground floor, with its sliding patio doors, is where Xana and Ethan, a couple, were killed. In one of the bedrooms upstairs, lifelong best friends, Kaylee and Maddie, were also sharing a bed when they were murdered.

Survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke were in basement level bedrooms. They say they slept through the attacks and when they woke they summoned other friends to the house, believing one of the housemates to be unconscious.

The neighbours didn’t hear any noise. There was no sign of forced entry at the home, according to the police chief, and a door was found open by the first officers to arrive.

Investigators have not said if anything appears to have been stolen from the victims or the home.

The coroner

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife”. “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, the coroner said.

The community

There are signs the community and grief stricken parents of the victims are growing frustrated with what they perceive as a lack of progress by police, even as reinforcements from the FBI and Idaho state police had arrived.

The town of 25,000 people includes 11,000 students who fear a killer or killers are on the loose

Those unanswered questions

Another of the many unanswered questions is ‘why’? What was the motive?

After initially saying there was no ongoing danger, police walked that back later. "We cannot say that there is no threat to the community," the police chief said.

“We still believe it’s a targeted attack. But the reality is there still is a person out there who committed four very horrible, horrible crimes.”

In a community desperate for answers there remains plenty of unknowns.