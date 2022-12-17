JFK papers shine new light on Lee Harvey Oswald – but no smoking gun

The KGB considered Lee Harvey Oswald to be "crazy" and claimed to have had no contact with him after he returned to the US from the Soviet Union a year before he killed John F Kennedy.

The revelations are in documents newly released by the US government. More than 13,000 papers were released yesterday (Friday), meaning 97% of the almost five million logs that relate to the 1963 slaying of the US president are now in the public domain.

Many of the new documents relate to Oswald but those looking for an alternative narrative - that he was not solely responsible for the assassination in Dallas, Texas - will be disappointed.

Kennedy historians will pore over the documents for months to come, with new details about Oswald's relationship to the Soviet Union likely to be of particular interest. Some of the files related to Oswald's international travel and contacts leading up to the killing.

He defected to the Soviet Union in 1959 but returned to the US in 1962.

A document from 1990 recounts the debriefing of a former KGB officer who said Oswald was recruited by the KGB after defecting but was considered "a bit crazy and unpredictable".

The officer said the KGB had no further contact with Oswald after he returned to the US. The source said Oswald suffered from depression and homesickness, and the KGB "never tasked him to kill President Kennedy".

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Lee Harvey Oswald alleged assassin of former US President John F Kennedy, is detained by a police officer while under arrest, Dallas, Texas, November 1963.

Another document, from 1991, cites a different KGB source saying Oswald was "at no time an agent controlled by the KGB", although the spy agency "watched him closely and constantly while he was in the USSR".

Other papers include details of his trip to Mexico City a few weeks before the murder, where he is believed to have met diplomats with Soviet sympathies. There are also documents relating to a visit to Finland in 1959 before his defection to Moscow.

"There are not going to be any smoking guns," Mark Zaid, a lawyer who works on securing access to the Kennedy archive, told The New York Times.

"There's not going to be anything that pushes the needle one way or the other. For someone who has just an interest in the Kennedy assassination, I dare say they will not find anything that will make them gasp. The value in these documents is going to be for the die-hard researchers and academics who will now spend months digesting each and every page."

CORBIS/Corbis/Getty Images Kennedy historians will pore over the documents for months to come, with new details about Oswald's relationship to the Soviet Union likely to be of particular interest.

The Warren Commission, set up by Kennedy's successor, Lyndon Johnson, concluded that Oswald fired three shots from the school book depository that overlooked Dealey Plaza, where Kennedy was being driven in an open-topped limousine.

The US National Archives said 13,173 documents had been made public in the latest release. President Biden said in a memorandum that a "limited" number of documents would continue to be held back at the request of unspecified "agencies".

Such requests have previously come from the CIA and FBI.

The papers' release is in compliance with a 1992 act of Congress requiring that the unredacted assassination records be released in full 25 years later.

