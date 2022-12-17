Teen discovers anonymous cyberbully who harassed her was her own parent, mother charged

Licari’s daughter and her then-boyfriend were being cyberbullied, but they didn’t know it was Licari until they identified her this past Spring.

A Michigan, US woman was arrested and charged this week in Isabella County for her role in a catfishing scheme that targeted her own daughter.

According to the New York Post, Kendra Gail Licari, 42, of Mt Pleasant was charged on Monday (local time) with two counts of stalking a minor, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Licari’s daughter and her then-boyfriend were being cyberbullied, but they didn’t know it was Licari until they identified her this past Spring.

The cyberbullying stemmed from a December 2021 complaint to Beal City Schools, which means the harassment was going on for well over a year.

At the time the report was made, Licari was a girls’ basketball coach at Beal City Schools.

Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi said FBI analysts were able to identify Licari as the cyberbully through her IP addresses that were used to send the harmful messages. Barberi says they have complied 349 pages of text and correspondence with the teens.

In addition, she is accused of using VPNs to frame her daughter’s peers with the cyberbullying. Licari has since made a full confession.

Licari is due back in court on December 29 to determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial.