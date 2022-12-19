'Mr Christmas': Ex-students help retired US teacher enjoy his favourite holiday, despite cancer

Former students of Vincent Gibbs, a retired teacher from the now-closed Robert E Peary High School, gather at his Germantown home to bring Christmas cheer while he undergoes cancer treatments.

Usually by this time of year, the grey house in the middle of this quiet street in the US suburb of Germantown has been transformed into the twinkling embodiment of Christmastime.

The neighbours have come to expect the lights and elaborately constructed figurines, the trees – two of them – hauled into the house and the 100-year-old nativity scene that takes up the entire living room. It's what Vincent Gibbs, 82, has long been known for.

It's why many of the residents of this quiet Maryland suburb know him as “Mr Christmas”.

But this year, amid intensive treatments for melanoma, Gibbs has been unable to muster the usual holiday pageantry.

“He's just been getting weaker and weaker fighting this thing," said Paula Sweeney-Rothfuss, 68, a longtime friend and former student from the now-closed Robert E Peary High School in Rockville, where Gibbs taught English literature and drama for more than 20 years.

After a late October phone call, in which Gibbs was reflecting on his legacy and impact as an educator, Sweeney-Rothfuss said, she knew what she could do to make it feel like Christmas after all.

On Saturday afternoon, nearly 100 adults – all former students of Peary High – climbed aboard a yellow Montgomery County school bus and set off for Gibbs's house.

They wore plush Santa hats and 50-year-old letterman jackets. Some carried posters from plays that Gibbs had led them to perform as teens, like Man of La Mancha, Oliver! and A Long Day's Journey into Night.

They called out graduation years over grey vinyl seats and reunited with classmates across the narrow centre aisle.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post Gibbs, wearing a Santa hat, applauding his former students from his bedroom window.

“I didn't realise school buses had heat now!” bellowed a man towards the back of the bus.

“And seat belts!” came a woman's voice.

The crowd chuckled.

Susan Eskite, class of 1974, passed around a stack of black-and-white photos that she had taken during a class trip to the ballet. Sandwiched between images of dancers en pointe was Gibbs smiling wide in a fringed belt and patterned tie.

“Oh my god,” said Beth Zeidman, class of 1970. “Look at those bell-bottoms.”

“He was quite dapper,” agreed her brother, Lee Zeidman, class of 1974.

As the bus pulled up to the house, a large black-and-white photo of Gibbs, half a century younger and holding a rose between his teeth, greeted them.

This is how they remember him, several of his former students said. Full of life - and flair.

His impact, they added, was immeasurable. Gibbs taught them how to understand and appreciate the arts. Several went on to cultivate careers in theatre and film.

“That's because of him," said Sweeney-Rothfuss, who spent more than two decades as an actor in New York, performing in productions including "Sweeney Todd" and "A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine."

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF The late Betty Weavers, of Temuka, speaks about decorating her home for Christmas earlier this month.

Former students recalled how, long before audiobooks, Gibbs would introduce his 11th grade classes to John Steinbeck by reading Of Mice and Men aloud – and doing every voice and sound effect along the way.

“There are some people in life that you meet and you will never know anyone else like them,” said Lee Zeidman. “That's Mr Gibbs ... He didn't just teach us literature and art, he lived it.”

As the crowd began to sing carols – Joy to the World then Jingle Bells, accompanied by the chime of actual bells – a small face appeared in the second-storey window.

“Mr Gibbs!” the crowd called. “We love you!”

He raised a hand and waved, a broad smile overtaking his lined face. Atop his head sat a Santa hat, while a patch covered his left eye.

A line of 11 former students organised themselves along the road, holding up handwritten notes on poster board for Gibbs to read.

“Dear Mr Gibbs, you did what teachers hope to do: make an impression, make a difference. You were not afraid to be yourself as a teacher ... and as an individual,” the signs read. “That in itself is an inspiration. You shared what you loved, and passed it on to us, your students. Thank you!!”

Gibbs taught at Peary High School from the year it opened in 1960 through its final semester in 1984.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post Bill Thomas, from the class of 1970, waves to Gibbs.

Though he never married nor had children, he adopted a chosen family of former colleagues and students, several of whom he is still in touch with.

Joe Fabiszewski, 71, is one of them.

Ever since his graduation in 1969, Fabiszewski said, the two remained close. They bonded over their love of theatre and Turner Classic Movies.

On Saturday, Fabiszewski, known by his schoolmates as ‘Joe Fab’, thanked the crowd for coming from near and far to stand in the December cold and sing carols to a man many had not seen in decades.

Though most attendees live in the Washington DC area, some, like David Miller, came in from out of state. Miller, who lives in Denver, flew in just for this. He planned to fly home first thing Sunday.

“I just felt like I had to go and see him and wave at him and say merry Christmas and thank you,” said Miller, who played the titular role of Romeo in Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet in high school.

The spirited display drew an even larger crowd as the afternoon continued. Neighbours poured out of houses and into the street. The postal worker slowed his truck to take in the scene.

One by one, former students took to the microphone to offer speeches and thanks. They even had a trophy made – a small golden figure with a shooting star on top – to present to their former teacher.

As the group joined to sing Silent Night, several people began to cry. Eventually, someone passed Gibbs a microphone.

“I'm so overwhelmed,” he said, his voice cracking. “I can't believe so many people would show up. This is one of the most memorable occasions of my life.”

From his perch, Gibbs teased his former pupils about not loving him quite so much 50 years ago, as he passed out Bs and Cs instead of As or pushed them to memorise vocabulary words some contested they would never need in the real world.

“I love you all for showing up,” he said. “And I want to see you, each of you, next year!”

Mr Christmas, it seems, is back – and already planning a party.

Next December, it will be the holiday season once more. Another chance to celebrate, to gather, to sing.

“I'm gonna do it,” Gibbs told the crowd. “Unless I'm gone with the wind.”

Everyone, he said, is invited.