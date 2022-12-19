Six dead, one injured in Toronto condo shooting

An ambulance is parked outside the lobby of a condominium building following a fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario.

Five people have been shot and killed by a lone gunman in a condominium unit of a Toronto suburb before the gunman was later killed by police.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Horrendous scene,” MacSween said. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.”

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in hospital and expected to survive.

MacSheen said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect or name the deceased.

Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there is no further threat to the community. He said they hoped to have residents back in their units within hours.

Arlyn McAdorey/AP York Regional Police tactical officers work the scene of a fatal shooting in Vaughan, Ontario.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to US experiences with gun violence.